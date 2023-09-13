Idaho's Republican Party, at least a portion of it, is catching on to a fact Democrats experienced several years ago. Namely, they want no part of a presidential nominating caucus next March.

In case you missed it, Pocatello Rep. Dustin Manwaring sponsored House Bill 138 last session which — apparently by error — eliminated the 2024 GOP primary. Senate Bill 1186 was introduced to correct the problem. While it passed through the Senate, it died in the House State Affairs Committee when GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon pitched a fit about it. The Legislature adjourned a week later and Republicans are stuck with a March 2024 caucus.

Get ready for the chaos.

In a previous column, I outlined all the reasons why primaries are infinitely better than caucuses unless you are the consummate political junkie with lots of time on your hands. The rules and procedures for caucusing are murky and hard to understand. The actual caucusing can be chaotic, contentious and take hours and hours to conclude. They're a mess. Primaries are the exact opposite. You go to your polling place, you vote, you're home in time for dinner.

The proof is in the numbers. When the Idaho GOP last caucused in 2012, less than 45,000 people showed up. Conversely, more than 225,000 voters participated in the 2016 presidential primary.

For those reasons, and more, the GOP caucus is whipping votes for a special session to address the caucus issue. Predictably, the caucus about the caucus is proving to be messy.

Under a 2022 voter-approved amendment to Idaho's Constitution, the Legislature can call for a special session on its own if it receives 60% approval from the House and Senate (42 representatives, 21 senators). Republican Senate Leadership says it has the votes, but apparently House members are fractured into several camps.

If legislators want a special session, they'll have to get their act together by an Oct. 1 deadline. If not, the caucus to get rid of the caucus will have failed.

I have no interest in paying for one party to fix a legislative mistake that will only benefit one party.

Ironically, Democratic legislators favor the special session even though they opposed the resolution calling for the "60%" constitutional amendment back in 2021. I'm sure they have their reasons, but as a taxpayer, I'm not eager to foot the bill for legislative incompetence.

According to the fiscal note for the resolution that put the "60%" constitutional amendment on the ballot last year, reconvening the Legislature in a special session would cost about $21,300 per day. Given the various proposals floating out there to fix the GOP caucus problem, it's quite possible a special session could last beyond just one day. That's tens of thousands of wasted dollars because the GOP couldn't figure out how to move its primary date for next year.

My proposal: If Idaho's GOP wants to get out of the caucus business so badly, then the state GOP should foot the bill for a special session. It's not our fault their legislators eliminated the primary, so we shouldn't have to pay for it.

I voted for the "60%" constitutional amendment because I didn't think the power to convene a special session should rest with one person (the governor). I thought a 60% legislative threshold was fair, given that Idaho is a three-party state (Democrat, Republican, Radical Right Wing). Given those divides, the Legislature would need buy-in from a variety of factions in order to get it done.

We're finding out now just how difficult that can be. However, I have no interest in paying for one party to fix a legislative mistake that will only benefit one party. They may not like the caucus format, but it's not like their voters will have no say in who they nominate in 2024. Caucuses may be messy, but they shouldn't cost us $21,300 a day.

Idaho GOP: You broke it, so you buy it. Otherwise, go get your caucus on.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a democratic communications volunteer. He is a declared candidate for Boise City Council in 2024.