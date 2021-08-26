Residents can join veterans' group Sept. 7 to honor Sept. 11 anniversary

“Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served, and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the War on Terror following the events of September 11, 2001,” Wreaths Across America Executive Director, Karen Worcester said. “But more than anything, we must Teach our children about these men and women, and the courage and commitment it takes to be a part of the small number of Americans who protect all our freedoms. Please join me on Sept. 7th, as we wave the flag across America, like we do each Tuesday morning, and never forget that freedom isn’t free, and it must be protected.”