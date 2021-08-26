Residents can join veterans' group Sept. 7 to honor Sept. 11 anniversary

RUPERT — Mini-Cassia residents can join the Vietnam Veterans of America Post 1144 Wreaths Across America on Sept. 7, for a flag waving ceremony in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of September 11.
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America invites everyone to join them on its Facebook page to wave the American flag to honor the anniversary.
"... As we prepare to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks it is important for all to remember the events that took the lives of our citizens.” Chuck Driscoll, Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Officer said.
The live event will include stories from Gold Star families, veterans, first responders and their families, who will be honored for their service, courage and sacrifice.
The group will meet at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Service Office, 625 Fremont Ave. to honor departed comrades and especially Afghanistan veterans.
“Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served, and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the War on Terror following the events of September 11, 2001,” Wreaths Across America Executive Director, Karen Worcester said. “But more than anything, we must Teach our children about these men and women, and the courage and commitment it takes to be a part of the small number of Americans who protect all our freedoms. Please join me on Sept. 7th, as we wave the flag across America, like we do each Tuesday morning, and never forget that freedom isn’t free, and it must be protected.”
Wreaths Across America is the nonprofit organization known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at over 2,750 participating locations nationwide and offers year-round programs in support of its mission to remember, honor and teach.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, at more than 2,750 participating locations across the country, including locally at the View Cemetery. To sponsor a $15 wreath for an American hero, or to learn more about how to volunteer, please visit www.minicassiaveteranoffice@gmail.com