Republicans may push for constitutional change to allow partisan district drawing

States will draft new district maps following the completion of the next official census. Republican lawmakers have questioned the system that sets those districts and have expressed interest in changing the process to allow for partisan control.
Maps are drawn by a commission composed of three Democrats and three Republicans. But often the two sides fail to reach an agreement, a situation that requires the Idaho Supreme Court to step in.
Changing the process would require a constitutional amendment. Republicans pursued an amendment in 2019 to allow a seventh member to serve on the commission. The proposal failed but is likely to come back in 2020.
Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, said she would support adding a seventh member to the commission, and, given that two-thirds of the state is currently Republican, it would only be fair to allow the districts to be drawn with Republican control.
Lawmakers could also change the number of legislative districts.
Idaho has reached its legal maximum of 35 districts. Some Republicans said they were concerned the next redistricting would reduce the number of districts, sapping voting power in rural areas. To prevent that, they would like to set a minimum of 35 districts and a maximum of 40.
“The access that you have to all of us right now is going to change very rapidly if they decide to change the number of districts,” Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said. “I’ve yet to talk to an Idahoan that thinks they would like less representation.”
Constitutional amendments require supermajority approval in the House and Senate. The issue then goes on the next ballot and a simple majority of Idahoans are needed for approval.
