Reporter's notebook: An introduction

In December, I found myself moving to a new state for the third time in less than four years in pursuit of a career in journalism.

I left my hometown in northeast Ohio in the spring of 2017 to move to Houston for my first full-time job as a reporter. I was there when Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast and absolutely devastated the area.

This event opened my eyes to the important role public institutions play in all of our lives. It fueled my desire to diligently report on different levels of government and how their decisions affect their constituents.

Following my time in Houston, I moved to the central coast of California where I continued covering local government at both the city and county level. During this time I was again reminded of the powerful role governments play in people’s lives while covering how Santa Barbara County officials handled the county’s emerging cannabis cultivation industry.

A few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, I left my job in California and moved back to Ohio. While back home, I searched for jobs and came across the opportunity to move to Twin Falls to cover education and politics for the Times-News. I’ve only been in town for a few weeks, but I’m already thrilled to be here.