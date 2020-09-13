 Skip to main content
Report: Kansas forecast to harvest record soybean crop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is forecast to harvest a record soybean crop this fall, but corn production in the state is expected to be down from last year, the National Agricultural Statistics Service said Friday.

The agency said in its monthly crop update that the state’s corn expected corn production of 782 million bushels is down 2% from a year ago.

Kansas is projected to harvest 5.75 million acres of corn this season, with yields averaging 136 bushels per acre.

Soybean production in the state is forecast at a record 231 million bushels, up 24% from last year. Kansas farmers planted a record 5.25 million acres into soybeans this year.

Kansas growers are also expected to harvest 217 million bushels of sorghum for grain, up 6% from a year ago. About 2.55 million acres are forecast to be harvested of sorghum.

Cotton production is forecast at 320,000 bales, up 14% from last year.

The forecasts are based on conditions as of Sept. 1.

