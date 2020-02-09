JEROME — When people walk in to Renew, co-owner Will Ritter doesn’t want to think of them in terms of the value they bring to him or his staff. He wants his customers to know they are priceless and worth dying for. He uses this mentality to train his staff to connect emotionally and spiritually with customers and be a source of support for the community.
“We really do what we feel like God has called us to do, which is pour into our community,” Ritter said.
Renew opened on Main Street in Jerome almost three years ago and sells specialty coffee, sandwiches and snacks, but it also doubles as a community center and church space. Ritter said the purpose of the shop has always been beyond that of a business, and that every part of staff training is tailored so people feel valued.
“The staff aren’t even allowed to say ‘how are you?’ when someone walks in because it turns a genuine question into a greeting. This stuff is all intentional,” Ritter said. “We want to move from a nice experience to a kind experience.”
When Ritter came up with the concept for Renew, he reached out to his fellow parishioner at the Presbyterian Church, Joshua Kern, a doctor at St. Luke’s in Jerome, and within six month
s of that discussion, the plans were becoming reality. But the building needed a lot of work.
The building at 111 E Main was vacant for seven years, needed almost all of its pipes replaced, its false ceiling torn down and a number of other repairs to get it up to code. It wasn’t long until neighboring businesses decided to help and dedicated time to put in the labor required to get Renew up and running.
“It was a full community effort,” Kern told the Times-News in October. “The city was very supportive of us taking an empty building and renovating it into a big open space.”
The investment in the space comes at a time when Jerome is looking to revitalize and beautify downtown and has helped in this effort in ways that are beyond the city’s jurisdiction, like remodeling private property. The coffee shop is also involved in community events like Christmas in the Park and the city’s Easter celebration by providing food and staffing. It also hosts open mics, karaoke nights and family-based events like father-daughter dances.
“It’s more than serving a sandwich,” Larry Hall, director of the economic-development group Jerome 20/20, said of the shop’s contributions to the community. “It’s building a relationship”
Renew also acts as a distribution hub of items that help people in need like gas vouchers and emergency hotel stays. Ritter and the staff go beyond the person’s immediate needs by providing them a place to talk about what they’re going through and try to connect with them to see what emotional and spiritual needs they can help fill.
“We want to remind them that they are priceless and worth dying for,” Ritter said. “They are worthy of dignity and every bit of help we can give them.”
