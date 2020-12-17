REMEMBERING THOSE LOST TO COVID-19

The new coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the United States, killing more than 1,200 in Idaho alone. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Wednesday added more than 1,400 probable new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total cases to more than 125,000.
Idaho Governor Brad Little has called for a united front against the disease.
“The pandemic has presented great challenges for everyone across our state, country, and the world,” Little wrote Dec. 11 in an opinion piece.
“Communities, public officials, and even families are at odds in their views on COVID-19 and the response to it,” Little continued. “Never have we seen this level of divisiveness...
“One of the greatest challenges perhaps is this — choosing to show compassion and support when the instinct is to fight and attack others who think, feel, and act differently than we do,” he wrote.
The Times-News supports the governor’s call for compassion and partnered with other Idaho newspapers to bring our readers an intimate glimpse into the suffering of those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!