Remembering the woman who spent years waving from her porch

She was meticulous about her things. She didn’t like anyone touching them.

The nieces and nephews who streamed in and out of the house knew better. She saved everything — newspaper stories, obituaries, church programs — all tucked away in her room. And she would from time to time insist on a room inventory so that she knew everything was in its place.

She collected angels, dolls and photographs of the people she met. She always asked for a photo when she visited with someone, and she wanted them to sign what she called her “signature book.”

Niece Briti Culpepper, the daughter of Glenn and Wanda Cunningham, said that she, her sister, grandmother and Aunt Linda used to go every Saturday morning on a bargain hunt at Hudsons Salvage. But her aunt was always worried about what she might be missing from her perch on the porch.

As her health declined, a recliner replaced the rocker in her corner of the porch. From there, she met so many people. They would drop off flowers and memorabilia for her, all added to the collection in her room.

She somehow knew who was in most of the cars that passed and would even remark when one of the ladies from the bank must be sick because she had not driven past.

MOTORISTS STILL DRIVE BY AND HONK