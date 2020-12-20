 Skip to main content
Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19
Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19

The loss of a loved one due to COVID-19

Pastor Maria Fernandez pauses for a photo inside her sanctuary Dec. 11 at The Good Samaritan Church in Burley. Maria's husband, Pastor Rogelio Fernandez, died Aug. 24 of COVID-19. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The new coronavirus has changed everyone’s lives — and the virus has ended more than 1,200 lives in Idaho alone.

In its wake, the virus has left many survivors devastated.

In the Big Story this week, the Times-News, Idaho Press, Post Register and Teton Valley News partnered to bring our readers stories of some who lost their lives to COVID-19, along with those who recovered from the virus but lost their partner.

All the stories are heartbreaking.

While the coronavirus’ toll on the nation — and on the state — continues to rise, Idaho Governor Brad Little has made a heartfelt call for compassion.

