Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19

The new coronavirus has changed everyone’s lives — and the virus has ended more than 1,200 lives in Idaho alone.
In its wake, the virus has left many survivors devastated.
In the Big Story this week, the Times-News, Idaho Press, Post Register and Teton Valley News partnered to bring our readers stories of some who lost their lives to COVID-19, along with those who recovered from the virus but lost their partner.
All the stories are heartbreaking.
While the coronavirus’ toll on the nation — and on the state — continues to rise, Idaho Governor Brad Little has made a heartfelt call for compassion.
See The Big Story, E1.
