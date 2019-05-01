BURLEY — Christina Cernansky, executive director of the Wood River Valley affiliation of the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), has lived with the effects of an anxiety disorder and found relief from her symptoms through a regime of self-care practices.
Anxiety is an emotion characterized by feelings of tension, physical changes like increased blood pressure and worried thoughts and people with anxiety disorders usually have reoccurring intrusive thoughts or concerns, according to the American Psychological Association (APA) website.
The symptoms of anxiety disorders can be alleviated through medications, therapy and in some cases through self-care practices.
“I was an anxious awkward child who didn’t enjoy social events,” Cernansky said.
As an adult, Cernansky became a political advocate based in Washington, D.C., and, by outward appearances, she became very successful.
Inside, however, "I was miserable," she said.
Cernansky tried out a succession of new cities and jobs to relieve her depression and anxiety and when her best friend committed suicide it catapulted her into a downward spiral, and she began to heavily use drugs and alcohol.
Anxiety disorders are common in both adults and children and about 18% of adult Americans experience anxiety, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. About 4% of adults and nearly 6% of teens have anxiety disorders classified as severe.
One course of treatment is therapy with a licensed professional. A person can learn to change thought patterns through therapy and reduce the intensity and likelihood of anxiety symptoms, the APA says.
Cernansky eventually found a solution for her anxiety disorder through regular self-care practices.
After moving to Hailey, she began volunteering for NAMI and she learned that she “didn’t have to rely on her vices for relief of her symptoms."
She implemented a new regime into her life that includes peer support, getting sunshine when she feels depressed, volunteering at her local animal shelter and limiting her time on social media.
“Being on social media can really affect your moods,” she said.
She also made a list of feel-good activities such as singing and dancing, and she cuts off caffeine consumption by early afternoon.
A person can’t change their emotions overnight and it takes a lot of work to change long-term habits, Cernansky said.
“I have learned that I can feel all of my emotions and they don’t have to overwhelm me anymore.”
To contact NAMI-WRV, call 208-481-0686.
