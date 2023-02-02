Burley company, Redox Bio-Nutrients has partnered with ChrysaLabs to bring cutting-edge soil sampling technology to its customers.

Many farmers have readily adopted high-tech ways of growing their crops. One of the newest developments saves one of the most precious of all resources, time.

ChrysaLabs developed a portable AI-based soil health probe that measures 37 soil nutrients and characteristics in real time for producers and agronomists, replacing the need to wait for traditional lab analysis.

Redox recently added a fleet of ChrysaLabs Probes to its soil testing. The faster soil analysis helps growers get a jump on taking the needed steps to having healthy, productive fields and orchards.

“This exciting technology brings, in essence, lab-level analysis to the field,” Redox Bio-Nutrients Lead Researcher Gifford Gillette said. “Analyzing soil in 30 seconds instead of the current standard of three days provides tremendous value by saving time and expense over the traditional approach.”

Reducing the timing of soil sampling to a small fraction of traditional tests should provide widespread benefits for growers in their efforts to boost sustainability. For example, a spectrometer is estimated to reduce greenhouse gases by more than 100 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which scientists say contribute greatly to climate change.