Redge Pettingill 95th birthday celebration Oct. 23
Redge Pettingill

BURLE— A 95th birthday celebration will be held for Redge Pettingill on Oct. 23.

A birthday party honoring him will be held from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Willows Event Center, 490 E. 200 S., Burley.

No gifts please.

RSVP to Nancy Bihlmaier, 801-361-5942 or Amy Purin 208-670-4691.

