Redefining the game

Q&A with Colston Loveland

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines to get ready to play?

A: I like to listen to my jams and some music before a game, but there’s no specific rituals. I like to listen to rap. I do always pray before games as well.

Q: What is your go-to food on game day?

A: I like to eat pretty light on a game day. I’m eating meat, but also a lot of greens. Get some veggies in there so I’m feeling as good as I can. And I drink a lot of water.

Q: What’s your favorite drill in practice?

A: We do this drill called the Senator drill. On the clap, you’ve got a 10 foot wide boundary and you’ve got to make 10 yards. That’s the most fun to me. Everyone gets hyped.

Q: Who is the next Gooding player to watch out for?

A: Gayge Thiemann. There’s a lot of good athletes in the younger grades, but Gayge Thiemann is someone to watch out for. He’s big, fast and physical. He plays free safety, strong safety and tight end.

Q: Who is your favorite football player of all time and why?

A: Rob Gronkowski. I like his attitude every day. He’s just a dog on the field. He’s hard to retire. Just decides to come back and go win a Super Bowl. I’ve watched a lot of videos on him. He works his butt off.