Recovering from post-traumatic stress syndrome
Recovering from post-traumatic stress syndrome

Firefighter speaks his truth about PTSD

Lt. Justin Jensen talks about his bouts with post-traumatic stress disorder March 3 at the Burley Fire Department. Jensen recently received the Idaho Firefighter of the Year award.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Emergency services workers witness human suffering and trauma on a daily basis and, as a result, can experience depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal thoughts at a rate 10 times higher than the national average.

But many choose to suffer in silence due to the stigma that comes with the label and the fear of appearing weak or losing the trust of their co-workers or bosses.

In this week’s Big Story, Burley firefighter Lt. Justin Jensen boldly tells his story of overcoming his fear of talking about his experiences with PTSD and how he fought for his recovery.

Jensen recently was named Idaho Firefighter of the Year.

See the Big Story, Page D1.

