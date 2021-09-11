 Skip to main content
Rebecca Wildman
I was getting ready for work and heard the radio coverage and turned on the TV to watch what was happening. All along I kept thinking that this wasn’t real, or was minimal and that there was no way it would cause long-term damage, let along fell two major buildings.

A month ago I visited the 9-11 memorial in NYC but not the museum (not enough time to see everything else I wanted to see in NY). The tribute of the towers is quite beautiful and peaceful. I purchased a tote bag designed as a tribute to the dogs that helped with search efforts.

