Realtors raise money for two charities

Western Magic Valley Realtors hosted its annual charity golf tournament on June 19.

This year Western Magic Valley Realtors selected two charities to benefit from the event: The Valley House Homeless Shelter and The Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition.

The Realtors and Realtor Affiliates, such as lenders, title companies and home inspectors, hit a hole in one this year and raised $15,000 for these amazing charities at their golf tournament. Idaho Realtors made $500 donations to each charity, bringing the grand total raised to $16,000, with half going to the Valley House and half to The Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition.

“It is so humbling to see the Realtor family come together in such uncertain times to make such generous donations. It truly shows you that Realtors are community focused,” said Western Magic Valley Realtors 2020 President Jordan Beard of Gem State Realty.

Both charities selected have amazing impacts on our community. The Valley House strives to offer a safe, positive drug-free environment where homeless families with children can find hope and the resources needed to better their lives.