Real estate, farm groups opposed tax breaks for homeowners. Your taxes rose, not theirs

“Is it fair to the commercial property or the agricultural property or the rental property or the non-owner-occupied property that they pay more taxes than they otherwise would, because the homeowners are paying less tax than they would with the homeowner’s exemption?” he said in an interview.

Homeowners exemption passed by voters, opposed by industry

The homeowner’s exemption was first passed by a citizens initiative in 1982, after years of frustration that the burden of property taxes was shifting from other types of property onto homeowners as home prices outpaced other types of property.

That law exempted half of the value of a property, up to $50,000. Supporting the initiative were labor unions, teachers and senior citizens. Opposing it were the Idaho Association of Realtors and the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho, whose board is made up of major business players throughout Idaho.

The next year, the Legislature cut the exemption to $15,000 from $50,000 — but the bill was vetoed by Gov. John Evans.