There’s nothing like a brisk swim through 68-degree river water to start your day — especially if that’s the day of the Spudman Triathlon.
The Olympic-distance triathlon, held the first Saturday of July, features a 1.5-kilometer swim in the Snake River, a 40k bike ride and a 10K run in the countryside near Burley.
It’s a family-friendly event—even youngsters are welcome to take part. And the event put on by the Burley Lions Club serves as a fundraiser for various needs in the community.
This year’s event will be July 27. And it will include something new—a Spudman Sprint.
This shorter race will start near the boat docks and finish at the same finish line as the Olympic-sized contest. It will be limited to 250 participants.
Among the participants is Cynthia MacKenzie Anderson, of Meridian. She not only purchased her first road bike after signing up but took her first bike riding class. “I am a little nervous but I know strong women can do strong things. I am up for the challenge and I am looking forward to the journey.”
The race is a big deal for a small Idaho farming town of 10,000. It seems to swell by a third over the weekend as participants, their friends and families and volunteers show up for the event.
Competitors are competing for ceramic Spudman trophies awarded for each age division, as well as bragging rights.
The Olympic triathlon kicks off with a 1.5-kilometer swim beginning at Riverfront Park by the Burley boat docks. The swim ends at Scholar Park by the Burley Heyburn Bridge. The early morning start is marked by a carnival-like atmosphere with colorful blowup start and finish arches and tents.
The first wave starts at 6:50. Seven more follow every ten minutes with the final swimmers diving in the water at 8 a.m. for the .93-mile swim.
Swimming not your forte? Don’t worry. There are plenty of bodies around to come to the rescue should you have trouble. At Scholars Park you’ll plop out of the water, shed your swim gear and find your bike in bike racks listed by letter.
Race crews will provide a plastic bag with your number to deposit goggles, swimming cap and wetsuit, if you wore one. The bags will be taken to the finish line where you’ll be reunited with them at the race’s conclusion.
The 40K bike course takes place on a fairly flat loop with just a few rollers.
And the 10K run kicks off with a steep but short hill through a farmer’s field before leveling off into a mostly flat course on country roads and canal banks. The course is two-thirds asphalt and one-third gravel.
Temperatures on race day can average anywhere between 51 and 84 degrees. If it’s hot, racers can count on residents, even fire fighters, to spray them down with hoses.
Last year 1,761 participants took part—979 of them men and 555 women.
Last year’s Spudman winner Thomas Worob of Ogden finished the course in 1 hour 48 minutes and 41 seconds, covering the swim in just over 14 minutes, the bike course in just over 58 minutes and the run in just over 33 minutes. Katie Thompson of Ogden came in first among the women.
The average time of all participants was 2 hours and 55 minutes.
The hardest thing about the race is committing, said Tristan Reep, of Pocatello. Everything gets easier once you register and put your money down because all that’s left is to start training and show up on race day.
“My dad did the Spudman for a lot of years so I kept saying ‘I’m going to do it this year,’ then I never did. So finally I signed up and said, ‘I’m doing it,’ ” he said
One of the most helpful things to do is learn to bike in groups to mitigate the risk of crashes, added two-time participant Lyndsay Crawford.
Registration fees for the Olympic triathlon cost $125 for individual through April 30. They’re $150 from May 1 through July 5 and $200 July 6 through July 29.
Fees for a two-person team are $175, $200 and $250. They’re $225, $250 and $300 for a three-person team.
The Sprint, limited to individuals, costs $125, $150 and $200.
For information visit spudman.org. To register, visit spudman.org/registration.
