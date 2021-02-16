Ready for state

RIMROCK RAIDERS

Notes: Enters state tournament on 11-game winning streak, with an average margin of victory of 29.8 points. … During the current winning streak, Rimrock has won nine of those games by at least 20 points, six by at least 30 and four by at least 40. … Varela is averaging 23.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. … MacMillan is averaging 12.1 points per game, while Sami Jewett is averaging 10.6 points per game. … Went unbeaten in 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference play. … At state for fourth straight season. … Last won a first-round game and a state trophy in 2006, when it finished fourth in the combined 1A Tournament. … Unranked in final state media poll.