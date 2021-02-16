Ready for state

The girls state basketball tournament begins Wednesday in Boise with the Class 1A Divisions I and II teams.
Below are capsules on the teams compiled by news outlets from around the state. The remaining classes begin their tournament games Thursday and will be featured in Thursday's paper.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 18-3
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Kyle Christensen, third season
Players to watch: C Maniah Clegg, sr.; G Sydnee Smith, fr.; G Makenna Straatman, sr.
Notes: Finished third at state a year ago. … Fourth consecutive appearance at the state tournament. … Two-time state champion (1983, ‘86). … Only losses to Idaho teams this season were to Bear Lake and Soda Springs, 2A state tournament qualifiers. … Clegg is one of the best small-school post players in the state, averaging 12.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. … Like several other players, she was a member of Grace’s state-title-winning volleyball team in the fall. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll, the position they occupied for much of the year.
LAKESIDE KNIGHTS
Record: 12-7
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Chris Dohrman, eighth season
Players to watch: G Jolissa Holt, jr.; F Ashlee Holt, jr.; G Arianna Gorr, so.; G Kria Peters, sr.
Notes: The Knights moved up this year from 1A Division II, and are back at state for the second straight season, and fifth time overall under Dohrman, including consolation titles in 2015 and ’16 in Division II. … Jolissa Holt was named co-MVP of the inaugural season of the Scenic Idaho Conference. … Unranked in final state media poll.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
Record: 20-1
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Ada Marks, second season
Players to watch: PG Glory Sobotta, sr.; G Grace Sobotta, jr.; G/F Lauren Gould, soph.; G Jordyn McCormack-Marks, fr.
Notes: At state for the 21st straight year, the longest active streak in Idaho girls basketball. … Won a trophy each of the previous 14 years. … Unanimous No. 1 in final state media poll. … Has the most girls basketball state titles in Idaho history with 10 after winning in 2019-20. … Won first 18 games of the season before falling to Genesee on Feb. 4 in regular-season finale. … Won 13 games by 25 or more points. … Logged 101 points against Logos on Jan. 7.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 17-3
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Brad McCain, sixth season
Players to watch: F Madison Hodnett, sr.; G Grace Gerdes, sr.; G Ainsley Johnson, so.
Notes: Seventh straight season at state tournament. … Hodnett, who is signed to play at Corban University, is averaging 16.7 points per game and 11.6 rebounds per game. … Two of Liberty Charter’s three losses this season were against Rimrock. Patriots are the only team to stay within 20 points of the Raiders during their current 11-game winning streak, losing by 14 in the regular season and seven in the district championship. … Unranked in final state media poll.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS
Record: 14-5
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Tia Standlee, eighth season
Players to watch: Kynlee Thornton, sr.; Lauren Gomez, sr.; Jordan Wolverton, so.
Notes: Moved up from 1A DII division this year. … In the district championship game, it edged top-seeded Murtaugh by two points. … Won nine games by 20 or more points. … Never won a state title or played in the finals. … Unranked in final state media poll.
MURTAUGH RED DEVILS
Record: 19-4
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Todd Jensen, fourth season
Players to watch: Amanda Elorrieta, sr.; Addie Stoker, jr.; Addison Stanger, fr.
Notes: Won two straight elimination games to qualify for state for the first time since 1997. … Won 13 consecutive games before losing to Lighthouse Christian in the district championship game. … No. 5 in final state media poll.
PRAIRIE PIRATES
Record: 20-3
State seed: District One-Two runner-up
Coach: Lori Mader, 11th season
Players to watch: G Madison Shears, sr.; G Kristin Wemhoff, soph.; G Delanie Lockett, jr.
Notes: Ranked No. 2 in final state media poll. … At state for the 11th straight year. … All three of its losses came to Lapwai, the closest of which was by 5 in the Feb. 12 district final. … Allowed 25 or fewer points eight times this season, including just nine on Jan. 15 against Logos. … Tied for the second-most girls basketball titles in Idaho history with nine. … Last title was in 2014. … Played in seven of the past nine state championship games.
RIMROCK RAIDERS
Record: 16-2
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Kyla Jewett, Fourth season
Players to watch: G Sintia Varela, sr; G Sami Jewett, sr.; PF Madie MacMillan, sr.
Notes: Enters state tournament on 11-game winning streak, with an average margin of victory of 29.8 points. … During the current winning streak, Rimrock has won nine of those games by at least 20 points, six by at least 30 and four by at least 40. … Varela is averaging 23.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. … MacMillan is averaging 12.1 points per game, while Sami Jewett is averaging 10.6 points per game. … Went unbeaten in 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference play. … At state for fourth straight season. … Last won a first-round game and a state trophy in 2006, when it finished fourth in the combined 1A Tournament. … Unranked in final state media poll.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
CAMAS COUNTY MUSHERS
Record: 14-6
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Jon Botz, second season
Players to watch: Sammy McFayden, sr.; Alyssa Whittle, jr.; Ashly Botz, jr.
Notes: On average, Camas County defeats their opponents by 25 points. Two of their wins this season were by more than 50 points. … The average number of points they lose a game by is eight. … Since 1985, Camas County has only competed in the state tournament twice; once in 1985 and again in 2002.
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 9-2
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Merrilee Sears, 12th season
Players to watch: Kylie Wood, sr.; Berenice Vargas, so.; Jane Parke, so.
Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Will face Mackay, one of two teams to beat the Panthers this season, in the first round. … In the district semifinal game, Kylie Wood scored 35 of the team’s 55 points against Murtaugh. … Carey won the state title in 2019. … Wood is the defending All-Idaho Player of the Year in 1A Division II. She’s the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer. … No. 5 in final state media poll.
KENDRICK TIGERS
Record: 19-3
State seed: District Two champ
Coach: Ron Ireland, eighth season
Players to watch: F Erin Morgan, jr.; G Rose Stewart, soph..; G Drew Stacy, jr.
Notes: Third consecutive appearance at state. … In the past two seasons, the Tigers are 37-8 in the regular season. … A completely different team than the past two years, as there is no senior on the team. … Have won four in a row and 12 of its past 14 games. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Lost twice to Grangeville (2A state qualifier) and to Prairie (1A Division I state qualifier). … Won three state titles, the last in 2002.
MACKAY MINERS
Record: 16-3
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Kashia Hale, fourth season
Players to watch: G Trinity Seefried, jr.; G Riley Moore, sr.; G Alana Christensen, sr.
Notes: Second consecutive trip to state for the Miners, who lost in last year’s consolation game. … Topped conference rival Rockland in district championship game. … Seeking first state title in program history. … Have not lost since Dec. 15. … Enters on a 13-game winning streak. … In that span, average margin of victory is 31.7 points. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll.
MULLAN TIGERS
Record: 10-7
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Sherry Leitz, 25th season
Players to watch: F Talowa Fallingwater, sr.; G Jazzmyn Nelson, fr.
Notes: Tigers are at state for the first time since 1986, when they finished third. … With Kootenai opting not to play this year because of COVID-19 concerns, the district tournament consisted of one game — with Mullan defeating Clark Fork 37-34. Nelson scored 17 points, Fallingwater 16 in that game.
RICHFIELD TIGERS
Record: 12-12
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Buck Hendren, tenth season
Players to watch: Serena Kent, sr.; Victoria Truman, jr.; Kasey Hendren, fr.
Notes: Richfield made it to the championship game of the district tournament before suffering back-to-back losses that landed them in the state play-in game. … The last time Richfield went to the state tournament was in 2016, when they defended their 2015 state title against Dietrich. … Richfield also won back-to-back state titles in 2009 and 2010.
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 18-4
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Vern Nelson, 25th season
Players to watch: F Kiersley Boyer, jr.; F Ember Farr, jr.; G Angie Lee, sr.
Notes: State champions last year. … Was the first in school history in any sport. … Third consecutive state tournament appearance. … Won 13 of its first 14 games this year. … Lost to Mackay in district title game before beating Leadore in a second-place game. … Lee is one of four seniors, but the real strength of the team is in junior posts Boyer and Farr. … Ranked No. 1 final media poll, which was tabulated before their district loss to Mackay.
TRI-VALLEY TITANS
Record: 17-3
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Jeff Springer, second season
Players to watch: PG Emma Hollon, sr.; G Josey Jones, sr.
Notes: Finished third at state last year, the best finish in program history. … At state for the third time in four years. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … 11-0 against 1A Division II opponents. … Only losses were to 2A and 1A Division I state qualifiers. … Back-to-back district champ. … Hollon (12.6 ppg, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 steals, 5.1 assists) was a first-team All-Idaho selection last year. … Jones leads the team in scoring (14.3 ppg) while adding 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.8 assists. … Tri-Valley is an athletic merger of Cambridge and Midvale that started in the 2005-06 school year.
This year's state tournament team capsules were written by members of the media from across the state of Idaho.
District One: Mark Nelke, CDA Press; Dylan Greene, Bonner County Daily Bee
District Two: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
District Three: John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
District Four: Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
District Five: Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
District Six: Greg Woods, Post Register