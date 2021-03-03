Ready for state

The boys state basketball tournament begins Wednesday in Boise with the Class 1A Divisions I and II teams.
Below are capsules on the teams compiled by news outlets from around the state. The remaining classes begin their tournament games Thursday and will be featured in Thursday’s paper.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 10-12
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Rory Lloyd, 14th season
Players to watch: G Gage Stoddard, sr; G Trey Draper, sr.; G Payson Andersen, jr.
Notes: Defending state runner-up after losing last year’s title game 49-27 to Ambrose. ... Second straight state tournament appearance. ... Three state titles in program history, with the last coming in 2003. ... Bounced back from an unexpected district tournament loss to Butte County, beating the Pirates twice at their place to clinch a state tournament spot. ... Stoddard is returning from a second-team All-Idaho season as a junior. ... Draper transferred in before the year from Riverton, Wyoming, where he was a football and basketball star. ... Along with Mountain View (5A) and Melba (2A), the Grizzlies are one of three teams with a chance to sweep the girls and boys basketball state titles for their schools. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
LAKESIDE KNIGHTS
Record: 14-4
State seed: District 1 champ
Coach: James Twoteeth, fourth season
Players to watch: G Kenyon Spotted Horse, sr.; W JJ Hall, sr.; G Vander Brown, so.
Notes: Moved up to 1A Division I after winning the 1A Division II state title last year. It was the Knights’ first state title since 1997, when Twoteeth was a player at Lakeside. … Darren “Day Day” Higgins, the MVP of the North Star League in 2019, suffered a torn meniscus days before the district title game, and is lost for the season. … Spotted Horse was the 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year last year, and the MVP of the new Scenic Idaho Conference this season. … Two of their four losses were to 2A qualifier St. Maries.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
Record: 17-4
State seed: District 2 champ
Coach: Zachary Eastman, second season
Players to watch: PG Titus Yearout, jr.; G Kross Taylor, jr.; F Kase Wynott, fr.; F AJ Ellenwood, jr.
Notes: Program won 10 state championships, going back-to-back in 2017-18. The Whitepine League powerhouse hasn’t won a title since, finishing third the past two years. … Leads the state across all classifications in team scoring average (76.9 ppg). … Yearout (23.8 ppg, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.2 steals) is a third-year starter and reigning first-team All-Idaho pick. … Maintained the top ranking all season in the state’s 1A Division I media poll. … Split two games with St. Maries, Class 2A’s second-ranked team. Only other losses came to 4A state-qualifier Lakeland, 1A Division II heavyweight Garden Valley and Genesee — Lapwai squandered 20-plus-point leads in the two latter games. … Taylor and Wynott combine for 26.9 ppg. Taylor shot 11-for-12 from 3-point range against Potlatch on Feb. 11. … Ellenwood averages 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 12-11
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Ryan Albright, first season
Players to watch: P Dallin Criddle, jr.; W Connor Gardner, sr.; W Tyler Baker, jr.
Notes: At state for the fourth straight year and ninth time in 10 years. … Only first-round win was in 2013. … Has never won a state tournament trophy. … Criddle leads the team in scoring (15.3 ppg) and rebounds (5.7). Gardner (5.9 ppg) is the second-leading scorer. … Played a nonconference schedule with several 2A opponents, starting 2-9 before winning 10 of its last 12. … Gardner was the 1A state cross country champ in the fall.
OAKLEY HORNETS
Record: 19-3
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: Jeffrey Bedke, third season
Players to watch: G Austin Cranney, sr.; F Corbin Bedke, sr.; G Payton Beck, jr.; G Jace Robinson, sr.;
Notes: Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Defending state consolation champ. … Won seven of its last eight games. … At state for the second time in three years. … Won four state titles, the last in 1977. … Last reached the finals in 1984.
PRAIRIE PIRATES
Record: 17-5
State seed: District 2 runner-up
Coach: Shawn Wolter, second season
Players to watch: G Cole Schlader, sr.; G Zach Rambo, jr.; G Lane Schumacher, jr.
Notes: Won the state title in 2019, but missed the tournament last season with a young roster. … Has won four 1A Division I crowns since 2010. … Lost three times to top-ranked Lapwai, once to 2A Grangeville and was upset Feb. 11 by Logos. … Is at the tournament for the 10th time in the past 13 seasons. … Remained in the state media poll for all but the final week, and enters the tournament just outside the rankings. … Schlader, Rambo and Schumacher each have scored 20 or more points in different games this season. … Ranks fifth in 1A Division I in scoring average (59.95).
RIVERSTONE OTTERS
Record: 13-0
State seed: District 3 champ
Coach: Steve Bowen, first season
Players to watch: F Charlie DeBoer, sr.; C Nick Liebich sr.; G Ethan Hurt, sr.
Notes: Fifth straight trip to state, which accounts for all state tournament appearances in program history. … Won its first district championship. … 1-8 in its previous four appearances at state, with its only win coming in the 2017 consolation semifinals. … School originally planned to skip the season due to COVID-19, but it reversed course and played its first game Jan. 7. … Liebich (14.8 ppg, 10.9 rebounds) was the 5A SIC boys soccer player of the year, playing for state champ Boise since Riverstone doesn’t offer soccer. … DeBoer (22.3 ppg) is the Otters’ leading scorer. He has committed to play at the University of Puget Sound. … No. 2 offense (68.6 ppg) and defense in 1A Division I (37.5 ppg). … Tied for fourth in the final state media poll.
VICTORY CHARTER VIPERS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District 3 runner-up
Coach: Josh Hubbard, fourth season
Players to watch: W Jasper Luce, jr.; G Noah Palomares, fr.; G Carson Cole, kr.
Notes: First appearance at the state tournament. … A young team with one senior, five juniors, three sophomores and a freshman. … Luce is the leading scorer (15.2 ppg) and rebounder (7.4). … Palomares is averaging 14.8 ppg. … Won 11 in a row before falling 61-46 to Riverstone in the district championship. … Tied for fourth in the final state media poll.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 12-5
State seed: District 4 runner-up
Coach: Dick Simpson, 19th season
Players to watch: G Hunter Smith, sr.; G Dallin Parke, sr.; P Chase Bennion, jr.; G Conner Simpson, so.
Notes: At state for the 16th straight year, the longest active streak in any classification. … Beat second-seeded Richfield to earn a spot at state. … Won two state titles (2011, ‘15). … Played in six state championship games, the last in 2018. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
CLARK FORK WAMPUS CATS
Record: 4-12
State seed: District 1 champ
Coach: Heath Beason, third year
Players to watch: G Cameron Garcia, sr.; G Carter Sanroman, jr.; G/F Sam Barnett, jr.
Notes: First district title and state appearance since 2008. ... Lost to 3A Priest River twice this season (74-26, 56-37). ... Started season 1-11. ... Won three of its last four games. ... Garcia won the North Star League MVP. ... Wampus Cats took down Mullan 53-24 in the district title game. ... Kootenai opted out of winter sports due to COVID-19, so Clark Fork only had to beat Mullan to earn a trip to state. ... Had just one win two years ago.
DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS
Record: 18-5
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: Wayne Dill, 19th season
Players to watch: G Brady Power, sr.; G Cody Power, so.; P Rhys Dill, sr.; G Jett Shaw, jr.
Notes: Defending third-place finisher at state. … At state for the ninth time in 10 years. … Brady Power scored 38 points in the district championship against Richfield. … Brady Power has top 1,500 career points and was the 1A Division II All-Idaho football player of the year in the fall. … Won two state titles (1966, 2016) and finished second in 2017. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll.
GARDEN VALLEY WOLVERINES
Record: 21-1
State seed: District 3 champ
Coach: Joel LaFleur, third season
Players to watch: G Josh Gillespie, sr.; G Covy Kelly, sr.; F Devin Yearsley, sr.
Notes: Ranked No. 1 in the state media poll all season. … Won 16 straight games. … At state for the third year in a row. … Never won a state title. … Finished second twice (2019, 2009). … Averages 75.7 ppg, the second most in 1A Division II. … Only loss was to 2A state qualifier New Plymouth. … Kelly (21.8 ppg, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals) was the 1A Division II player of the year as a sophomore and a first-team All-Idaho pick last year. … Gillespie (22.5 ppg, 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 4.0 steals) joined Garden Valley this season after transferring from Mountain View. … Yearsley (10.2 ppg, 4.8 rebounds) gives Garden Valley three players averaging 10 or more points.
NORTH GEM COWBOYS
Record: 21-2
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Tracey Corta, second season
Players to watch: G James Bodily, sr.; G Logan Corta, sr.; G Bridger Hatch, jr.
Notes: Second straight appearance at the state tournament. ... Last year’s appearance, when the Cowboys lost the third-place game, snapped a decade-long drought. ... Only two losses were to district rival Watersprings, who the Cowboys didn’t have to play in winning the district tournament. ... Had a midseason winning streak of 10 games, and is currently working on an eight-game winning streak. ... Scored over 100 points in two games, and hit 98 in another. ... Three-time state champion, with their last title coming in 1995. ... Ranked No. 3 in the final media poll. ... Bodily averaged 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks, leading the team in all five major categories. ... He shot 43% from 3-point range on over four attempts a game. ... Corta was a great sidekick, averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals.
RICHFIELD TIGERS
Record: 13-10
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Chris Taber, fifth season
Players to watch: G Carsn Perkes, so.; G Luke Dalton, so.; G Clay Kent, so.; P Hudson Lucero, so.
Notes: Lost back-to-back games in the district tournament, forcing them to beat Council in a play-in game to qualify. … At state for the first time since 2009. … Perkes averaged 23.25 points at district. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title. … Played in its only championship in 2000.
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 19-6
State seed: District 5-6 runner-up
Coach: Shae Neal, fourth season
Players to watch: G Braden Permann, sr.; C Levi Farr, sr.; F Teague Matthews, fr.
Notes: At state for the seventh time in eight years after missing last season. ... Lost a one-point heartbreaker to North Gem in last year’s district tournament with a state spot on the line. ... Beat Mackay by one point in the same game this year to clinch their spot. ... Matthews had 20 points and 11 rebounds in that game. ... Permann and Farr were first-team all-conference a year ago. ... Program is still looking for its first state title. ... After losing three straight games mid-season, the Bulldogs have won 12 of 14, with the two losses coming to district champion North Gem. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
TIMBERLINE SPARTANS
Record: 12-10
State seed: District 2 champ
Coach: Jason Hunter, second season
Players to watch: G Rylan Larson, sr.; G Chase Hunter, sr.; G Parker Brown, so.; F Jaron Christopherson, jr.
Notes: Second consecutive trip to state after a 48-year tournament drought. … At state for the third time in school history. Timberline won a championship in 1972. … Went two-and-out last year. … Knocked off highly favored Deary at its district tournament by winning road games on back-to-back nights. Timberline held Mustang star Brayden Stapleton (a 30 ppg scorer) to 20 points combined in the two games, and finished Game 1 with a stunning lob play from Hunter to Larson with 3 seconds left. … Outscored its opponents this season by a margin of just 1.95 points. … Six players average five or more points per game for the defense-first, low-scoring (47.8 ppg) Spartans. Larson leads the way with 14.7 ppg.
This year’s state tournament team capsules were written by members of the media from across the state of Idaho.
District One: Mark Nelke, CDA Press; Dylan Greene, Bonner County Daily Bee
District Two: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
District Three: John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
District Four: Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
District Five: Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
District Six: Greg Woods, Post Register