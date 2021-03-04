Ready for state

The boys state basketball tournament for Class 2A through 5A begins Thursday in Boise.
Below are capsules on the teams compiled by news outlets from around the state.
CLASS 4A
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District 3 runner-up
Coach: Ryan Kerns, seventh season
Players to watch: G Aiden McCarthy, sr.; G Aidan McGarvin, jr.; F Blake Hawthorne, jr.
Notes: Eighth time at state in the last nine years. … Last state title came in 1998, and last reached the finals in 2016. … Three of Bishop Kelly’s five losses came against Middleton. The other two were against 5A schools. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … The 44 points per game allowed is the second-fewest in 4A and the fewest among the eight teams to qualify for state. … Five players average seven or more points per game. … McCarthy (9.9 ppg) is the top scorer, followed by Hawthorne (8.2 ppg), McGarvin (7.5 ppg), Kade Rice (7.4 ppg) and Tommy Hunter (7.1 ppg). … Rice is the youngest son of Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
Record: 18-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Dave Austin, sixth season
Players to watch: G Cooper Kesler, jr., C Isaac Davis, fr., G Jase Austin, jr., F Tre Kofe, jr.
Notes: This was billed as a breakout season for the Knights, who started a lineup of sophomores a year ago and took some lumps … This year’s team of experienced juniors were the top team in District 6 during the regular season, but were beaten twice by Skyline in the district tournament and had to win the play-in game to advance … Freshman Isaac Davis can be a force inside (10.4 ppg, 7.1 rebounds), while Cooper Kesler (13.3 ppg) can get hot from the perimeter … After a sluggish two weeks, Austin said he liked the way the offense played in the play-in game, scoring 66 points. … Never won a state title, playing in its only championship in 2018. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll.
JEROME TIGERS
Record: 20-2
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: Joe Messick, 14th season
Players to watch: F Gavin Capps, jr.; G Alfredo Ortiz, sr.; G Michael Lloyd, jr.; G Scott Cook, so.
Notes: Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Went on a 12-game winning streak before losing to Minico. … Entering the tournament on an eight-game winning streak. … The only time Jerome won the state championship was in 1987, where they played in the 3A division. … Haven’t played in a championship game since 1992. … At state for the first time since 2017. … Last won a state tournament trophy in 2009, when it finished third.
LAKELAND HAWKS
Record: 11-9
State seed: District 1-2 champ
Coach: Dave Stockwell, 10th season
Players to watch: F Noah Haaland, sr.; F Jalen Skalskiy, sr.; G Carson Seay, sr.; G Bryce Henry, jr.
Notes: Beat four-time defending district champ Moscow 2-1 in a best-of-3 series for the district title to earn its first trip to state since 2016. … At state for just the third time since moving up from 3A in 2004-05. … Went 0-2 at state in 2015 and ‘16 … 1-8 vs. 5A Inland Empire League schools this season, with four of the losses by 3 points or less. … Both at 6-8, Haaland and Skalskiy are high-scoring and high-flying. Each had a 30-point game in the district tournament, and each are good for at least one to two dunks per game. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won or played in a state championship game.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District 3 champ
Coach: Andy Harrington, third season
Players to watch: F Tyler Medaris, jr.; G Taede Stucki, sr.; G Cash Cowdery, sr.
Notes: At state for sixth time in seven years. … Won the third-place trophy last year, its first 4A state tournament trophy and its first overall since 2004. … No. 1-ranked team in last state media poll. ... Medaris is the leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. … Harrington has accepted the coaching job at Owyhee High, the new West Ada School District high school that will open in the fall. … Holds a 7-1 record against teams that qualified for state, including a 3-0 record against other district champions (Lake City, Fruitland, Preston). … Won 12 of its last 13 games. … Only state title came in 1965. … Reached the finals four times (2004, 1965, ‘63 and ‘61).
PRESTON INDIANS
Record: 17-7
State seed: District 5 champ
Coach: Tyler Jones, 11th season
Players to watch: G Gabe Hammons, sr.; G/F Cole Harris, sr. C Braden Hess, sr.
Notes: Defending state champion and winner of four of the last five 4A titles. ... 10 state titles in school history. ... Lost three crucial starters from last year’s 26-1 juggernaut — 4A Player of the Year Ty Hyde, first-team all-state selection Luke Smellie and sharpshooter Scott Dunn. ... Seven losses this year nearly matches the eight they’ve had in the past four years combined. ... Unranked in the final media poll. ... District rivals Century and Pocatello also received votes in the final media poll. ... Preston finished 5-2 against the Diamondbacks and Indians to claim the only state tournament spot out of one of the toughest districts in the state. ... Hammons led the team with 16.2 points per game going into the district tournament. ... Harris averaged 13.3 ppg going into districts and also led the team with 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES
Record: 10-17
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Clint Cornish, eighth season
Players to watch: G/F Raleigh Shippen, sr., G Cade Marlow, sr., C Landon Merzlock, sr.
Notes: The Grizzlies won five games during the regular season but got hot at the right time and won five games in the District 6 tournament, beating No. 3 Blackfoot, No. 2 Bonneville twice, and No. 1 Hillcrest twice, including in the championship game and if-necessary game … Shippen averages 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, while Cade Marlow averages 12.3 points and four rebounds … One reason for the slow start to the season may be due to several players competing on the state championship football team, Cornish noted … It’s the Grizzlies first trip to state since 2015. … Won two state titles (1971, ‘89). … Last reached the finals in 1992. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
TWIN FALLS BRUINS
Record: 15-12
State seed: District 4 runner-up
Coach: James Glenn, first season
Players to watch: G Nic Swensen, sr.; F Tyler Robbins, sr.; G Mason Swafford, sr.; P Zach Ball, so.; G Iradukunda Emery, sr.
Notes: Won four state titles, the last in 2014. … Has played in the championship game 12 times in total. … After falling to Jerome in the semifinals at district, it had to play its way through the losers’ bracket to earn a spot at state. … Opening game at state is against Preston, a team it is 0-2 against this season. … Swensen leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points in district games. … At state for the third time in four years. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
CLASS 3A
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS
Record: 11-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Nathan Williams, first year
Players to watch: Ridge Williams, so.; Blake Rice, so.; Braeden Blackmore, so.
Notes: Beat Weiser 74-69 in the state play-in game. ... District 1 runner-up. ... First time at state since 2008. ... Lost in third place game in 2007. ... Lost in consolation championship in 2006. ... Won the consolation title in 2002, its last state tournament trophy. ... Went 1-1 against Priest River this season. ... Lead by a talented class of six sophomores. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title or reached the finals.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Record: 16-6
State seed: District 3 champ
Coach: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake, third season
Players to watch: F Hyrum Lindsey, sr.; G Dylan Watson, sr.; F Nolan Bower, jr.
Notes: At state for the 17th time in 19 years. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won 11 in a row, all against conference opponents. … Started 5-6, with four of those six losses coming to 5A or 4A schools. … Lindsey, a reigning first-team All-Idaho pick, leads the team in points (20.3 ppg), rebounds (12.3) and assists (2.6). … Watson (12.0 ppg, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals) and Bower (9.3 ppg, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists) keep teams from focusing solely on Lindsey. .... Won a state trophy three years in a row, including third place last season. … Won five state titles, the last in 2018. … Reached the finals seven times in the past 13 years.
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 12-10
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: Daren Garey, seventh season
Players to watch: F Gatlin Bair, fr.; G Jackson Cummins, jr.; G Jaxon Bair, jr.
Notes: Bair led the team in scoring during district games. … Defending state runner-up. … At state for the fourth straight year, reaching the finals two of the past three years. … Won its only state title in 1952. … Won its last four games. … Defeated district tournament opponents by an average of 14.6 points. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 19-6
State seed: District 5 champ
Coach: Kent Howell, first season
Players to watch: G Bracken Howell, sr.; F Cody Hansen, sr.; G Karter Howell, jr.
Notes: Marsh Valley returns to state for the third year in a row. ... The Eagles went two-and-out in 2020. ... One state championship in program history (1988). ... Howell still holds the 3A state tournament record for 3s in a game with seven in 1995. ... Marsh Valley’s only double-digit loss was 64-52 to Soda Springs. ... Howell and Hansen each averaged about 10 points and four rebounds heading into the district tournament, but Marsh Valley is a very balanced team. ... Ranked No. 3 in the final media poll. … Won its last state trophy in 2005, when it finished third.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
Record: 9-2
State seed: District 3 runner-up
Coach: Jason Tinney, ninth season
Players to watch: F Isaac Speirs, sr.; G DJ Green, jr.; G Ethan Tinney, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2011 and second time in 33 years. … No. 1 scoring defense in 3A at 38.9 ppg. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 15 due to a district coronavirus policy. … Only losses were to league rival and state qualifier Fruitland. … Played one nonconference game, a 52-44 win vs. Grangeville. … Green (16.5 ppg, 5.5 rebounds) leads the team in scoring, while Speirs (12.0 ppg, 8.5 rebounds) tops the rebounding category. … Four players average six or more points per game. … Spent the past 10 years in the 2A classification before rejoining 3A this season. … Never won a state title nor reached the finals.
PRIEST RIVER SPARTANS
Record: 14-8
State seed: District 1 champ
Coach: Kevin Wylie, sixth season
Players to watch: SG/SF Trentyn Kreager, jr; PG Travis Mathews, jr.; SG Blake Barrett, jr.; SG Jordan Nortz, jr.
Notes: First district title and first appearance at state since 2011. ... Went 1-1 against Bonners Ferry this season, won at Bonners Ferry 82-60 on Feb. 8, lost at home to Badgers 78-77 in OT on Feb. 20. ... Won its only state title in 2010. ... Won a consolation championship in 2011. ... PF Jace Yount injured in final regular season game. ... Averaging over 62.1 ppg while allowing 54.0 ppg. ... Kreager (18.2 ppg) tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds in the district title game win over the seven-time defending district champ Kellogg ... Nortz is a 3-point specialist who will pull up from anywhere inside half court. ... Barrett transferred from Washington’s Newport High. … Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 20-5
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Robert Coombs, 28th season
Players to watch: G Mitch Lindsay, sr.; F Chandler Coombs, sr.; G Noah Watt, sr.
Notes: The Panthers are making their sixth-straight state tournament appearance, and 20th in 28 years under head coach Robert Coombs. ... Consolation champions a year ago. ... Eight state titles in program history (five under Coombs), with the last coming in 2013. ... Ranked No. 1 in the final media poll. ... The Panthers will meet their first-round opponent, Fruitland, for the fifth time in six years at the state tournament. ... Snake River has lost all four of the previous matchups by an average of 12.3 points, including last year’s 71-59 setback in the first round. ... The closest of those losses was a 52-45 defeat in the semifinals in 2018 (Snake River went on to win the third-place game). ... Four of the Panthers’ five losses this year were to district rival Marsh Valley. ... The two will not meet before the Saturday round of the state tournament, if they both get that far.
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 18-5
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Rob Heuseveldt, fifth season
Players to watch: G Jarom Heuseveldt,soph., C/F Xander Vontz sr., C/F Luke Thompson, sr.
Notes: The Mountain Rivers Conference had a changing of the guard this season with two-time state champion Sugar-Salem dropping to third in the standings. Teton finished 4-0 in the conference and returns to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years … Won seven state titles, the last as a 2A program in 1997 … Teton’s 63.95 points per game is second in 3A only to Bonners Ferry at 64.6 … The two teams play in the first round. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.
CLASS 2A
AMBROSE ARCHERS
Record: 19-2
State seed: District 3 runner-up
Coach: Ken Sugarman, third season
Players to watch: F Hudson Hughes, jr.; G Ben Blythe, sr.; G Johnny Sugarman, jr.
Notes: Won the 1A Division I state title last season before moving up to the 2A classification this year. … Won 2A Western Idaho Conference regular-season title and had a 11-game winning streak before falling to Melba in the district title game. … Graduated 1A WIC Player of the Year Paul Yenor from last year’s team, but returned four other starters. … Hughes (17.6 ppg) leads the in scoring, while Blythe is averaging 15.2. … Johnny Sugarman (11.3 ppg) overcame a broken hand early in the season and has seen his scoring numbers improve towards the end of the year. … At state for the eighth straight year. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 16-9
State seed: District 5 champ
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 13th season
Players to watch: G/F Owen Teuscher, sr.; G Brady Shaul, so.; F Matthew Hammond, sr.
Notes: The Bears return to state after a one-year absence. ... Won the consolation championship in their last appearance in 2019. ... Three-time state champion, including a recent back-to-back run with titles in 2017 and 2018. ... Beattop seed West Side twice in two days to avenge an earlier district tournament loss to the Pirates and take the District 5 championship. ... That was part of a stretch in which they won 10 of 11 games to close the season. ... Teuscher is 6-foot-5 and can play inside and out. ... He was averaging 12.8 points per game going into the district tournament. ... Shaul has been steady in his first year as point guard and hit a game-winning, buzzer-beater against West Side in the district tournament.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District 3 champ
Coach: Spencer Trappett, third season
Players to watch: G Joe Reiber, jr.; G Braden Volkers, so.; G/F Cache Beus, fr.
Notes: At state for the second year in a row. … Reiber is the Mustangs’ leading scorer (16.7 ppg). He is also averaging 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 assists. … Beus is the leading rebounder, averaging 11.3 per game during his freshman season. Beus is also averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 steals per game. … Won its only state title and played in its last championship game in 2011. … Hasn’t won a first-round game or a state trophy since 2011. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
Record: 17-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Jeff Lavender, fourth season
Players to watch: C Matt Hall, sr.; G Tony Ray, sr.; G Casey Arritola, jr.
Notes: At state for second straight year. … Lost to Cole Valley Christian in the first round of the District 3 tournament, but responded with three straight wins, including one against Firth in the state play-in game. … Lavender is a former assistant coach for the College of Idaho. … Last reached the finals and won a state tournament trophy in 2013, when it finished second. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
Record: 20-0
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Shannon Hill, third season
Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, jr., G Luke Hill, sr., G Max Palmer, jr.
Notes: The Huskies are going for a 3-peat state championship and have a loaded roster … Jordan Lenz averages 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and Luke Hill averages 12 points … Despite their record, the Huskies have won close games, including beating second-place Firth 50-41 and 47-45 in the district tournament … North Fremont has been ranked No. 1 in the state media poll dating back to last season.
ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS
Record: 20-1
State seed: District 1-2 champ
Coach: Bryan Chase, seventh season.
Players to watch: G Eli Gibson, sr.; G Bret Stancil, sr.; F Tristan Gentry, jr.; G Greyson Sands, so.
Notes: At state for the seventh straight season, with four trophies from their last six trips …Lost to North Fremont in overtime in the 2019 title game. Gibson is the lone remaining Lumberjack who played in that game … Lone loss this season was by nine points at Lapwai, last year’s 1A Division I champ. … Won its only state title in 1960. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.
WENDELL TROJANS
Record: 16-7
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: AJ Kelsey, fourth season
Players to watch: G Zade Swainston, jr.; F Isaac Slade, sr.; F Joe DeMasters, sr.; F Zane Kelsey, sr.;
Notes: Beat top-seeded Valley twice in the district tournament to earn a spot at state. … Won six games by more than 20 points. … Won three state titles (1958, 1970, 2004). … Is 3-0 in state championship games. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2016, when it finished third.
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Record: 20-6
State seed: District 5 runner-up
Coach: Tyler Brown, 15th season
Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, jr.; G Blaize Brown, jr.; G Ryan Lemmon, sr.
Notes: Defending state runner-up after losing last year’s title game 42-37 to North Fremont. ... Lost point guard Ryan Beckstead and first-team All-Idaho post Isaac Frankman from that team. ... The Pirates will get a rematch with North Fremont, the No. 1 team in 2A, in the first round this year ... Ranked No. 4 in the final media poll. ... Third straight state tournament appearance. ... Two state titles in school history (1978, 1979). ... Of the Pirates’ six losses this year, three were to District 5 rival Bear Lake, one was to 3A state qualifier Marsh Valley and two were to Wyoming teams. ... Shurtliff was first-team All-Idaho in three positions (wide receiver, cornerback, kicker) for West Side’s state title-winning football team in the fall. ... The lanky junior is one of East Idaho’s best scorers. ... Brown was the quarterback for the football team.
This year’s state tournament team capsules were written by members of the media from across the state of Idaho.
District One: Mark Nelke, CDA Press; Dylan Greene, Bonner County Daily Bee
District Two: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
District Three: John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
District Four: Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
District Five: Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
District Six: Greg Woods, Post Register