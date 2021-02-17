Ready for state

The girls state basketball tournament for Class 2A through 5A begins Thursday in Boise.
Below are capsules on the teams compiled by news outlets from around the state.
CLASS 5A
COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS
Record: 18-1
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Nicole Symons, second season
Players to watch: F Skylar Burke, jr.; F Madi Symons, so.; G Tori Younker, sr.; G Jaelyn Brainard-Adams, sr.
Notes: After a five-year drought, Vikings are back at state for the second straight season, with largely the same cast that went two-and-out last year, including all five starters. … Five of the seven seniors, including three starters, are in their fourth season on the varsity. … Madi Symons, daughter of the coach, scored 24 points in the district title game win over Lake City. … Vikings are seeking their first state title since 2014, when they won the last of four titles in a seven-year stretch under coach Dale Poffenroth. … Coeur d’Alene’s lone loss this season came in overtime at Thunder Ridge; the Vikings have won 10 straight since. … Fourteen of Coeur d’Alene’s wins have been by double digits.
BOISE BRAVE
Record: 9-4
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Kim Brydges, 16th season
Players to watch: PG Allison Ross, sr.; F Ashley Banks, jr.; G Ella Nelson, jr.; G/F Avery Howell, fr.
Notes: Defending state consolation champ. … At state for the fourth straight season and seventh time in eight years. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 7. … 2-3 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers. … Ross (10.8 ppg, 3.8 steals, 2.3 assists) has signed with NCAA Division II Hawaii Pacific. … Banks (9.7 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) has verbally committed to Southern Utah. … Four players average 8 or more points per game, including Nelson (8.8 ppg) and Howell (8.5 ppg, 8.7 rebounds). … Won three state titles (1978, 2002, 2005) and last reached the finals in 2015.
THUNDER RIDGE TITANS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Jeremy Spencer, third season
Players to watch: G Lauren Davenport, sr.; F Paige Clark, sr.; G Kennedy Stenquist, so.
Notes: Titans are making their first state appearance since their school opened in 2018-19. … Lauren Davenport is a Boston signee. … Only conference losses came to Rigby. … Will enter state having won six of their last seven.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
Record: 13-4
State seed: District Three fourth-place finisher
Coach: Stu Sells, second season
Players to watch: Jaleesa Lawrence, sr.; Mary Mpoyo, sr.; Taylor Bonning, jr.
Notes: At state for the second time in three seasons after a five-year drought. … Toughest defense in 5A (36.8 ppg). … Unranked in the final state media poll. … 1-4 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers, including 0-3 vs. Mountain View. … Last won a first-round game in 2001. … Last state tournament trophy was the consolation title in 2012. … Won four state titles, the last in 1983 while on an 80-game winning stream. … Last reached the finals in 1983.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Record: 17-2
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Connie Skogrand, 18th season
Players to watch: F Naya Ojukwu, jr.; G Trinity Slocum, sr.; G D’Nia Williams, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ with three returning starters. … At state for the ninth straight year, the longest active streak in 5A. … Won a state tournament trophy seven years in a row. … 5A’s top offense at 61.2 ppg. … 5A’s second-best defense at 36.8 ppg. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Only losses were to Boise and Timberline, 5A state qualifiers. … Slocum (11.2 ppg, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 steals) has signed with Hawaii and is the younger sister of Destiny Slocum, the only McDonald’s All-American in state history. … Ojukwu leads the 5A SIC in scoring (23.4 ppg) and rebounds (9.7 per game). She made the All-Idaho first team as a freshman and a sophomore. … Won three state titles (2015, ‘16, ‘20). … Skogrand is the only coach in program history.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
Record: 11-2
State seed: District Three third-place finisher
Coach: Andy Jones, third season
Players to watch: G Audrey Taylor, jr.,; C Sophia Glancey, jr.; G Lauren McCall, so.
Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Upset by Boise in the district semifinals before rebounding to make it to state for the third straight year. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Regular-season champ in the SIC. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 7. … No. 3 scoring offense in 5A (57.1 ppg). … Taylor leads the team in scoring (14.5 ppg) while adding 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals. … The 6-2 Glancey (13.3 ppg, 7.8 rebounds) was a second-team All-Idaho selection last year. … McCall (6.8 ppg) leads the team in assists (3.0) and steals (2.4). … Snapped an 18-game losing streak to Mountain View dating back to 2011-12 in the regular season. … Won its only state title in 2003. … Appeared in four state finals (2002, ‘03, ‘04, ‘20). … Jones won six state titles at Middleton and Caldwell, the second most for a coach in Idaho girls basketball history.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 19-3
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Troy Shippen, fourth season
Players to watch: G Tylie Jones, sr.; G Brooke Donnelly, sr.; F Anastasia Kennedy, sr.
Notes: Third straight trip to state for the Trojans, who have left without hardware each of the last two seasons. … Team includes nine seniors, the most Shippen has ever had. … Went undefeated in conference play for the second straight season. … Tylie Jones and Brooke Donnelly form a dynamic backcourt that spaces the floor well.
POST FALLS TROJANS
Record: 14-7
State seed: District One-Two runner-up; won state play-in game
Coach: Marc Allert, 10th season
Players to watch: G Dylan Lovett, sr.; P Maya Blake, sr.; P Capri Sims, so.
Notes: Trojans are at state for the second straight year, and fifth in 10 seasons under Allert, including state titles in 2013 and ’18. Post Falls lost in the consolation title game at state last year. … Lovett, a three-year starter, scored 25 points as the Trojans beat Rocky Mountain of Meridian in a state play-in game last Saturday.
CLASS 4A
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District Five champ
Coach: Chris Shuler, 12th season
Players to watch: G Tenleigh Smith, sr.; G Ashton Adamson, sr.; G/F Preslie Merrill, sr.
Notes: Century was 4A state runner-up last year after winning it all in 2019. … Add another runner-up finish in 2018, and the Diamondbacks have made the 4A state title game in each of the last three years. … Three state titles in school history (2015, 2016, 2019). … Senior guard Tenleigh Smith is committed to Idaho State, where her mother Courtnie Smith is an assistant coach. … Tenleigh Smith was first-team all-state and all-conference a year ago at Blackfoot before transferring to Century. … After a slow start, Century won 11 of its last 12 games in the regular season and district tournament, with the only setback in that stretch a 55-53 loss to Blackfoot on Jan. 16. … Ranked second in final media poll.
MOUNTAIN HOME TIGERS
Record: 16-7
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Brent Keener, 14th season
Players to watch: F/C Sadie Drake, jr.; F/C Emily Harper, jr.; G Maddie Keener, so.
Notes: Defeated Minico in a tight game 55-50 to earn their spot at state. … The Tigers feature a young team, with only two seniors listed on the roster. … Five of their seven losses came to teams competing at state this year (Burley three times, Sugar-Salem and Cole Valley Christian). … One of the most experienced coaching staffs in the state, as assistant coaches Jack Dooley and Ben Rayfield have been head coaches previously at Nampa and Gooding, respectively.
SANDPOINT BULLDOGS
Record: 11-10
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Will Love, third season
Players to watch: G/W Kaylee Banks, sr.; W Hattie Larson, sr.; W/P, Bella Phillips, sr.; W Karlie Banks, so.; G/W Daylee Driggs, so.
Notes: Seventh appearance at state in the last eight years. … Beat Lakeland in Game 3 of the best-of-3 4A Region 1 championship series to advance to state. … Lost to Caldwell in the third place game last year at state. … Duane Ward is in his third season as Love’s assistant. … Allowing opponents to score an average of 41.5 points per game. … Held opponents to under 40 points nine times this season. … Likes to spread the floor offensively with four-out and five-out sets. … Kaylee Banks is a streaky shooting and the focal point of the Sandpoint offense. … Sandpoint placed third at state in 2015 and ‘16.
COLUMBIA WILDCATS
Record: 13-10
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Neal Robertson, third season.
Players to watch: G Mia Nottingham, sr.; P Mylie Mills, so.; Ellie Robertson, fr.
Notes: First state tournament appearance in 15-year history of school and first winning season. … Wildcats were selected by coaches to finish sixth in the eight-team 4A Southern Idaho Conference earlier in the season, but finished third. … Nottingham moved to point guard position before the season after a teammate’s injury in the first practice. She’s averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. … Ellie Robertson, a freshman, is averaging 10.3 points per game.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES
Record: 17-7
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Ty Keck, sixth season
Players to watch: G Mattie Olson, jr.; G Drew Chapman, sr.; F Sophie Anderson, sr.
Notes: Skyline is making its first appearance at state since 2007. … Seeking first state title in program history. … Mattie Olson is one of the area’s best scorers, hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to beat Blackfoot in district semis. … Will open against Blackfoot, the teams’ sixth meeting this season alone.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 19-7
State seed: District Six runner-up; won state play-in game
Coach: Raimee Odum, first season
Players to watch: F Hadley Humpherys, jr.; G Izzy Arave, jr.; F Kianna Wright, jr.
Notes: Third straight appearance at state for the Broncos, who fell in the consolation game last season. … First season under head coach Raimee Odum, a 2007 grad who starred for Blackfoot in her playing days. … Hadley Humpherys is one of the best rebounders and interior forces in the area. … Beat Nampa in state play-in game.
BURLEY BOBCATS
Record: 17-5
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Amber Whiting, third season
Players to watch: Kelsi Pope, sr.; Lynzey Searle, jr.; Amari Whiting, so.
Notes: Went on a six-game win streak twice in the season, with both streaks ending at non-conference games. … 10-0 in conference play. … Whiting finished her last two games of the district tournament with 26 points and 21 points, roughly half of the points scored for her team. … Won two state titles, the last in 2018 over Century and the first in 2007 over Hillcrest.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 17-2
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Trent Harrison, first season
Players to watch: PG Payton Hymas, jr.; PF Casidy Fried, jr.; SF Macy McPherson, jr.
Notes: Harrison is the Vikings’ fourth head coach in as many years. … 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular season champion for the third year in a row. … Hymas is leading the Vikings with 11.6 points per game. … Fried is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.2 points per game and 10 rebounds. She is also averaging 4.3 blocks per game. … Middleton is making its fifth straight appearance at the 4A State Tournament. … Ranked No. 1 in the final 4A State Media Poll.
CLASS 3A
FILER WILDCATS
Record: 16-8
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Mike Amaya, fourth season
Players to watch: Kathleen Hale, sr.; Ella Fischer, jr.; Alexis Monson, jr.
Notes: Won every Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game they played this season and are currently on a nine-game win streak. … Beat Kimberly 67-50 to claim the District Four title. … Monson has scored 28 points in two separate district tournament games. … Only state title won in 2014 when they defeated Timberlake.
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 15-10
State seed: District Five champ
Coach: Kyle McQuivey, 14th season
Players to watch: G Zoie Armstrong, sr.; G Sophie Hadley, jr.; G Alexis Christensen, sr.
Notes: The Eagles are returning to state after a three-year absence. … They went two-and-out in 2017, their last appearance. … Three-time state champion (2004, 2005, 2012). … Beat defending state runner-up Snake River twice in three games in the conference tournament to advance as the No. 1 seed out of District 5. … Armstrong led Marsh Valley in points per game (14.9), assists per game (3.0) and steals per game (3.9). … She was also named first-team all-state in soccer in the fall after leading the Eagles to a third-place trophy at the state tournament. … Christensen shot 33% from 3-point range to lead the team. … No player averaged more than four rebounds a game. … Christensen's 3.8 rpg led the team.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 22-1
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Crystal Dayley, ninth season
Players to watch: F Mardee Fillmore, sr.; G Hailey Harris, jr.; G Katie Miller, jr.
Notes: Diggers are making their fifth straight appearance at state and eighth in last nine seasons. … Program is seeking its seventh state championship. … Went undefeated in conference play for the fourth straight season. … Only loss this season has come to 4A power Skyline. … Will enter on an 18-game winning streak.
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS
Record: 14-7
State seed: District One-Two runner-up; won state play-in game
Coach: Travis Hinthorn, fourth season in second stint, 14th season overall with Badgers
Players to watch: G Holly Ansley, sr.; W/P Sadie Hill, sr.; P Asha Abubakari, fr.
Notes: Badgers are back at state for the first time since 2019, when the Badgers lost in the consolation title game. … Hinthorn coached the Badgers from 2004-13, then Bonners had three coaches in four seasons before Hinthorn took over again for the 2017-18 season. … This is the third time in four years during his current stint that Hinthorn has guided the Badgers to state. … Bonners’ last trophy from state came in 2013, when the Badgers won the consolation title.
PARMA PANTHERS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Michael Calkins, ninth season
Players to watch: PG Grace Jackson; sr.; F Austyn Harris; jr.; P Brooke Johnson, sr.
Notes: Finished third at state last year. … At state for the fifth straight year. … Has won a trophy three years in a row. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won nine straight and 15 of its last 16 games. … District champ five years in a row. … Third-best defense in 3A (38.5 ppg). … Jackson carries the scoring load (18.8 ppg) while adding 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals. … Harris averages 10.4 ppg, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. … Johnson averages 9.2 ppg, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals. … Never won a state title. … Played in its only state championship game in 2019.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 21-6
State seed: District Five runner-up
Coach: Jeff Steadman, fifth season
Players to watch: F Josee Steadman, sr.; G Rylie Edlefsen, fr.; F Adia Goff, sr.
Notes: Fourth-straight state tournament appearance. … The Panthers have brought home a trophy — but not the one they want — from each of those appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2018 and 2020 and consolation champion in 2019. … Steadman (19 ppg, 7 rpg) is one of the most decorated players in the state, a multiple-time all-state and All-Area selection who's committed to DII Colorado Mesa. … She scored a career-high 34 points in the state play-in game against Kimberly to clinch her fourth state-tournament appearance. … Steadman set the 3A record for 3-pointers made at a state tournament last year with 15. … Freshman point guard Edlefsen (7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg) is a good lead ballhandler and has helped take some of the pressure off Steadman. … Playing Goff (8.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg) with Steadman gives the Panthers height that many 3A teams can't match. … Ranked fourth in final media poll.
TIMBERLAKE TIGERS
Record: 20-2
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Matt Miller, 17th season.
Players to watch: F Brooke Jessen, sr.; G Taryn Soumas, sr.; G Olivia Hammond, sr.; G McKennah Kronenberg, jr.; G Bernie Carhart, sr.
Notes: Defending champions are back at state for the eighth straight season, and 10th in the last 11. During that stretch the Tigers have won three state titles (also in 2016, ’17) and finished second four times. They placed third at state in 2018 and ’19. … Timberlake’s only two losses this season came to Coeur d’Alene, the top-ranked team in the 5A media poll, by seven and nine points. … Both 1,000-point scorers, Jessen and Soumas are second and fourth, respectively, on Timberlake’s career scoring list. Jessen has signed with NCAA Division I Texas-Rio Grande Valley of the Western Athletic Conference.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
Record: 6-4
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Cody Hansen, seventh season
Players to watch: G/F Brooke Richardson, sr.; C Jaeda Moyer, sr.; G Alea Stahl, sr.
Notes: First state tournament appearance since 1993. … Did not play for five weeks in December and January due to district coronavirus policy. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Outscored on the year by an average of 43.5-41.7. … Only losses were to Parma (3A state qualifier) and Grangeville (2A state qualifier). … Richardson (8.1 ppg, 5.8 rebounds) leads the team in scoring followed closely by Moyer (8.0 ppg, 6.4 rebounds). … Won its only state title and played in its only championship game in 1979. … Spent the past 10 years in the 2A classification before rejoining 3A this season.
CLASS 2A
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 22-2
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Jake Landon, second season
Players to watch: G Sara Boone, sr.; G Dallas Sutton, sr.; F Halley Guthrie, sr.; F Breyer Newman, jr.
Notes: Ninth straight trip to state for Ririe. … Seeking second state championship in program history and first since 2017. … Improving as Skylee Coles and Halley Guthrie continue to recover from injuries and ramp up minutes per game. … Will enter having won 20 of last 21 games. … Lost just one conference game all season, a narrow defeat to Firth.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 11-12
State seed: District Five runner-up
Coach: Brenda Messerly, third season
Players to watch: G Hailey Humpherys, sr., F Kalisha Parker, jr.
Notes: The Bears are making their second-straight state-tournament appearance. … Prior to last year's appearance, they hadn't made it since 2008. … After starting 6-2, Bear Lake lost 8 of its next 10 games and has been around .500 ever since. … As the No. 4 seed in the district tournament, won the play-in game against Malad and then upset No. 1 Aberdeen twice to punch a ticket to state. … Humpherys is likely to receive her second-straight first-team all-conference selection after averaging 13.6 points per game. … Humpherys, Parker and several other players (Taylar Smith, Kelsea Skinner, Dani Bassett, Lydia Johnson, Eliza Sharp) were members of the Bears' state runner-up volleyball team in the fall.
GRANGEVILLE BULLDOGS
Record: 16-4
State seed: District Two champ
Coach: Michelle Barger, fourth season
Players to watch: PG Camden Barger, jr.; G/F Bailey Vanderwall, jr.; P Zoe Lutz, sr.
Notes: Third consecutive appearance at the state tournament. … Are 34-8 in the regular season in the past two seasons. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Despite last state title coming in 2011, the Bulldogs have won eight overall, trailing Coeur d'Alene, Lapwai and Prairie for most in state girls' basketball history. … Have won 13 of its past 15 games. … Camden Barger is the coach's daughter.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 17-1
State Seed: District Three champ
Coach: Matt Beglinger, first season
Players to Watch: F Anna Veeck, sr.; G/F Ellie Fraas, jr.; P Desirae Kingery, sr.
Notes: At the state tournament for the seventh consecutive year. … Advanced to state championship game last season, were it lost to Soda Springs. … Entering state tournament on 11-game winning streak. Only loss of the season was to Grangeville on Dec. 12. Chargers play Bulldogs in the first round. … Veeck, Fraas and Kingery are all averaging double figures in scoring, with Veeck leading the way with 12.1 points per game. … Kingery leads Charters with 8.6 rebounds per game, while Fraas is averaging 3.8 steals per game. … No. 1-ranked team in the final 2A State Media Poll.
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Record: 12-11
State seed: District Five champ
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 19th season
Players to watch: G Kaitlynn Moldenhauer, sr.; G Zipaya Somsen, so.; G Nelly Pelayo, jr.
Notes: Three-time defending state champion. … Became the first team in 2A history to three-peat with their title last year. … Also won a title in 2015, giving them four of the last six 2A state crowns. … Lost more games this year (11) than they had in the previous four years combined (seven). … Won their last six games, all in district play, sweeping through the district tournament to take the crown as the No. 2 seed. … Moldenhauer is one of just four seniors on a young team, along with Brimlee Jacobsen, Tayler Thompson and Jenna Gaines.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 19-4
State Seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: David Lenz, fifth season
Players to watch: G Kate Clark, sr.; F Kendall Clark, so.; G Hallie Arnold, so.
Notes: Kate Clark, who is averaging 17.1 points per game, is a Northwest Nazarene signee. She set Melba’s career scoring record earlier this season, breaking the mark set by her older sister, Emma. … Kendall Clark is averaging 11.8 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. … In the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year, but ended a four-year streak of winning the 2A Western Idaho Conference regular season title. … Three of Melba’s four losses came against Cole Valley Christian.
VALLEY VIKINGS
Record: 18-6
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Jamie Kohtz, seventh season
Players to watch: Makenna Kohtz, sr.; Bailey Stephens, sr.; Justyce Schilz, jr.
Notes: After losing their opening game against Wendell, Valley went on a three-game win streak to claim the district title, defeating number one seed Declo twice to do so. … Valley has never won a girls basketball state title. The closest they came was in 2009 when they lost in the championship game to West Jefferson.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
Record: 16-6
State Seed: District Three third-place finisher; won state play-in game
Coach: Denise Oliver, 21st season
Players to watch: P Alyssa Christensen, sr.; P Nicole Binggeli, sr.; P Eboni Shaw, jr.
Notes: Enters state tournament having won nine of its last 11 games. … Christensen is averaging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. She also leads the Pilgrims in blocked shots and assists. … Second straight state tournament appearance. … Pilgrims’ only state title came during Oliver’s first year as coach, in 2001.
This year’s state tournament team capsules were written by members of the media from across the state of Idaho.
District One: Mark Nelke, CDA Press; Dylan Greene, Bonner County Daily Bee
District Two: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
District Three: John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
District Four: Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
District Five: Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
District Six: Greg Woods, Post Register