Ready for state

CLASS 5A

COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS

Notes: After a five-year drought, Vikings are back at state for the second straight season, with largely the same cast that went two-and-out last year, including all five starters. … Five of the seven seniors, including three starters, are in their fourth season on the varsity. … Madi Symons, daughter of the coach, scored 24 points in the district title game win over Lake City. … Vikings are seeking their first state title since 2014, when they won the last of four titles in a seven-year stretch under coach Dale Poffenroth. … Coeur d’Alene’s lone loss this season came in overtime at Thunder Ridge; the Vikings have won 10 straight since. … Fourteen of Coeur d’Alene’s wins have been by double digits.