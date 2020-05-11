Reader Comment: We will recover together

Several major meat-packing facilities recently shut down due to outbreaks. Each was “essential” and none closed due to government intervention; in fact, the President ordered them to remain open. However, despite reopening their struggle to stay staffed and operate at capacity continues as many employees are either symptomatic or fearful of infection.

This risk isn’t limited to food service, the lesson applies as much to the College of Southern Idaho as it does to Chobani: we must proceed cautiously or risk an outbreak in our workplaces that would shut down the economy faster than any governor’s order. After a second wave, companies that manage to survive the first shutdown may not be so fortunate twice. The mere perception of risk would kill consumer confidence causing clientele and employees to be slower to return.

In consultation with the Trump Administration and federal and state medical and economic experts, the Governor advanced a phased plan to help Idaho rebound as quickly as possible by balancing quick reopening against the risk of causing an economy-crushing second wave. Governor Little stated he would put his faith in the people of Idaho to do the right thing and has resisted the kind of heavy-handed enforcement seen elsewhere.