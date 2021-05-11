Reader comment: Minidoka County should preserve its farmland

We as people of Minidoka County have given the power to those who would respect the law and make sometimes very difficult decisions now about our county, just as decisions 100 years ago were made. Today is different and it is not business as usual anymore.

One instance in 1905, early on just as we were becoming a plot of land with a water well would become Rupert was surrounded with businesses. But technically they were squatters on government land. One man, by the name of Masterson had his business on the north side of the square. One day he decided, on his own that he should move his building which was on “skids” across the street and face north. This was the first building on what was the square and housed the water well.

Several other business men thought this was a bad idea. They visioned that one day that square would be covered in grass and shade trees. They made their case to Mr. Masterson and offered him $6- to not set a precedent for the square to be covered with business establishments, but to leave it for the future generations that one day would enjoy the dirt square as a place to come to and visit by all. What great foresight these men had for our square which they would never see it as we do today. He moved his business back across the street to the north side and faced south once again.