Across the nation, drugs have been affecting all ages from 12 and up, and it is becoming a greater problem every day. The habit of drug use could become an addiction if it is not already.
Twin Falls, a city with over 40,000 people, is currently experiencing this epidemic and witnessing the youths with these habits. There are help and support for those who seek a better life and choose to change their lifestyles. The teens in the community are choosing not to be drug-free. It seems like those who are young and starting high school, or middle school are becoming more exposed to the use of drugs or vapes. The chemicals these teens intake could affect their brain growth and development. The brain does not fully develop until the age of 25 (Sather, Shelat). Ages below 25, think with the amygdala a part of the brain that controls emotion and processes information. The decision-making portion of the brain is still in the process of development; that explains why some teens feel a certain way but cannot tell why (Sather, Shelat). Reducing the current use on these illegal drugs could start with spreading awareness to the youths of the community, participating in positive activities, and educating the community on this issue.
The younger generations should be learning information on drugs from an early age, and throughout the years in school, this information would build and expand as they achieve a higher grade level. All the schools in the Twin Falls School District already participate in Red Ribbon Week, a week in which the schools show awareness against drugs. Throughout the week, they engage in activities and wear red during a day in that week, to show awareness. During this week, schools encourage youths to be drug-free. This week could become more significant to include an assembly or just 15 or 20 minutes from class to discuss the reason there is awareness against drugs, and why they should choose to say no to drugs. The middle schools and high schools could hold an assembly to discuss the causes and effects of drug use. If the younger generation knows more about this issue and learns why and how to prevent it, it could prevent more teens from being involved with drugs. Drugs like marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and even vaping could harm the brain at a young age and disrupt growth. These presentations would be a talk they can understand, hopefully, learn. The main reason a school should have these assemblies would be to inform, and not bore the students with a lecture. During these presentations, the students should be reminded to say no to drugs, and not fall into peer pressure. High school students should not only have an assembly on drug addiction, and its cause and effects, but they should listen to a speaker who quit drugs, who explains the struggles that may have happened along the way. Rehabilitation is a difficult process especially those who have had an addiction problem for many years. Learning from others and hearing about another person’s story shows he/she was living proof of the effects drugs can do to a person, and they are not cool to use.
Some youths may come in contact with the use of these illegal substances by being peer pressured, moving to a new town, or even a family divorce (National Institute on Drug Abuse). They use these substances to ‘’help” them distract themselves from problems they may be facing or to gain acceptance of their peers. It may start as an escape, but with consistent use, it would become harder to quit. Schools and communities should help these youths with providing activities they can try, such as practicing a hobby of their interest, joining a sports team, learning a new skill or joining a school club. They could find a positive way to avoid the use of drugs and still receive positive chemicals from the brain like endorphins, which are released by the body when exercising, laughing and stretching. The brain also releases dopamine when setting a realistic goal, doing a victory dance, or tackling a tough task (Ali.Roff.). By letting youths know about other options, they can use to deal with difficult situations could prevent them from using these illegal substances.
The City of Twin Falls should be aware of this drug use rising within youths. This information about these drugs could be distributed in a small section in the newspaper every week and could share a drug statistic, fact or effect. Schools could send out a newsletter during Red Ribbon Week, explaining how parents/guardians can help their kids stay drug-free. The Twin Falls School District also holds meetings for parents to learn about issues that may be happening at school such as vaping and exchanging prescription pills at school.
Illegal drugs are affecting the younger generation in this community, therefore, they should become aware of drugs at an early age. Schools should take a moment to explain the causes and effects of long-term and short-term use of drugs to the students. It is especially important to involve students in raising awareness. Learning more about this issue can increase knowledge and can help stop the rise of these illegal substances. Drugs are not the answer to feel good or escape for a while. There are so many other activities that help transition from a problematic situation and activities that help release positive chemicals from the brain. The community should be educated of this situation, whether in the newspaper or through a newsletter, informing the community is essential.
