KIMBERLY — Raymond Riley Hepworth, 87, of Kimberly, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home. Services will be at 11:00 am Friday, June 30, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 N. 3500 E., Kimberly, Idaho 83341; with a visitation from 10:00 am to 10:45 am Friday, June 30, 2023. Interment will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park.
Raymond Hepworth
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
OUR VIEW: We’ve been conditioned to be skeptical about air service from Twin Falls, but this newest venture with Delta Airlines is significant…
Death notices for Friday, June 23, 2023.
With increased flows that began last week, sending an additional 3,000 cfs of water cascading over the falls, it is quite the sight.
Four days of music to kick off at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.
Death notices for Saturday, June 24, 2023.