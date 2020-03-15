Ranchers worry despite having tech to track cattle diseases

“When it’s something like hoof and mouth, everything will stop movement — in fact they call it a stop-movement order and no cattle can move,” said Ron Gill, an extension livestock specialist and associate department head of Texas A&M University’s animal science department.

“And if they’re on the highway, they’ll actually pull them to the side and make them stop and unload them somewhere,” he added. “So yeah, it’ll be ugly when that happens.”

Any of those diseases could prompt a disease trace request from CattleTrace, according to Justin Smith, Kansas’ Animal Health Commissioner at the state Department of Agriculture. He offered an example of what kind of drastic measures would need to be taken if there was an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

“If we find that there’s a herd that we can point back to … and they are an infected herd … more than likely we will have to indemnify and euthanize and dispose of those animals in a humane way,” he said. “So they would be destroyed.”