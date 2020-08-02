Rally in Nezperce remains peaceful

Diego Rodriguez, the pastor of Boise Freedom Tabernacle Church, told the crowd the information regarding the incident needs to be released to the public, so everyone can draw their own conclusions.

“If Sean pulled a gun on a cop, then the cop as far as we are all concerned is within his right to fire back before he is shot,” Rodriguez said. “This is why you guys have dash cams, this is why you have body cams, this is why all this stuff is recorded. Just show us. It’s as simple as that.”

Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis briefly addressed the crowd, stating the investigation is ongoing.

Anderson’s wife, Sandy, said her husband was pulled over because he allegedly did not dim his lights while driving.

Last week, Idaho County deputies invited Bundy and the investigation team of the Real 3 Percenters Idaho to see evidence regarding the incident. While Bundy refused, the other group agreed.

A statement released by the 3 Percenters group on social media Friday stated they reviewed footage from the Idaho County deputy involved and were able to listen to the duration of the 911 call.