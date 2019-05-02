You are the owner of this article.
'Raising awareness': Idaho sees efforts to address mental wellness for first responders

From the Wellness in the Magic Valley: How people are coping, helping each other series
TWIN FALLS — A lot has changed in the police world since Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury entered it 30 years ago.

One of those changes: an increasing awareness of the mental health challenges facing police officers who respond to traumatic incidents.

“It’s definitely different than when I started,” Kingsbury said. “We were basically taught you put on your uniform, went to your calls, and sucked it up.”

Over the last five to 10 years, Kingsbury said, police and fire departments in Idaho and elsewhere have begun to benefit from “a lot more knowledge and data” regarding the mental wellness of first responders and some of the less physically noticeable dangers that accompany such jobs. The Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls Fire Department have both taken steps to ensure that employees have access to mental health professionals and resources, particularly after responding to potentially traumatizing calls, and a new law signed this legislative session will let first responders receive worker’s compensation for psychological injuries.

Police, fire respond to strong odor in Twin Falls

Firefighter Kody Lewin waits for Intermountain Gas Co. to arrive and monitor a strong odor in July in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Meanwhile, public awareness is also growing, as exemplified by a benefit concert in Twin Falls last month to bring attention and funds to mental wellness for first responders and veterans. And earlier this month, Twin Falls for the first time hosted first responders from around the state for a two-day mental health and wellness conference.

A new law brought some attention to the issue statewide this legislative session. Senate Bill 1028, signed this winter by Gov. Brad Little, will make police, firefighters, and other first responders with “clear and convincing” evidence of a work-related psychological injury eligible for worker’s compensation. Under current law, first responders with a mental injury are only eligible if they also have a physical injury.

The law isn’t expected to have a significant impact on the worker’s compensation program, but a sunset clause is built in so that lawmakers can make changes four years down the road if necessary.

The bill passed with near-unanimous support from Magic Valley lawmakers, with just the three legislators from District 27 voting against it.

In Twin Falls, the police and fire departments have already taken steps to address mental wellness for first responders.

First Responders Expo

Sheriff gear sits on the hood of a patrol car in 2018 during the First Responders Expo at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The Twin Falls Fire Department has some procedures in place to help first responders who have witnessed especially traumatic events — such as the death of a child — including peer support groups and counseling sessions with mental health professionals, according to Fire Chief Les Kenworthy.

“It’s unfortunately something we’re dealing with nowadays,” Kenworthy previously told the Times-News. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s good that we’re recognizing some of these things early.”

The Twin Falls Police Department similar provides counseling, days off, and other stress management resources for officers after critical incidents, Kingsbury said.

While new laws and events have helped raise public awareness of the psychological trauma that some first responders experience, Kingsbury said he also believes police have done a better job in recent years of forming relationships with the people they serve — and that this has allowed members of the public to better understand some of the challenges first responders face.

“I think we do a lot better job with our connections that we have within the communities we serve,” Kingsbury said. “It humanizes [police] when you actually see them as a person. I think we do a better job of not creating a divide between first responders and other members of the public.”

