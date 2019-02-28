Breaking
Raised-bed gardening: An alternative to traditional rows
TWIN FALLS — If you’ve never gardened but want to start, don’t tear out your lawn just yet. There may be a better way to grow your own food than by traditional “row gardening.”
Many are turning to raised beds to simplify their gardening chores. While raised-bed gardening obviously involves growing vegetables and herbs in elevated beds, its flexible format lends itself well to a variety of maintenance-reducing practices.
Add a bit of creativity and raised-bed gardening transforms a family chore into an artistic — and tasty — adventure.
Take it from Anita and Steve Henna of Kimberly.
Raised-bed gardening becomes a lifestyle
Anita Henna says her garden is her sanctuary, although it was covered in a blanket of snow on the day the Times-News visited.
The garden spot her husband built in their backyard became her healing place after she was in a car accident, she said. Not only did gardening reduce her stress, but the 24-inch-tall beds also allowed her to pull weeds and work the soil without having to bend over or strain.
The initial purpose of a raised bed is to elevate the soil and utilize growing medium above the ground. This keeps foot traffic away from the soil and garden plants, allowing the soil to remain undisturbed. Raised beds eliminate soil compaction, reducing the need to till the soil between seasons.
In addition, raised beds drain faster than traditional garden beds, allowing the soil to be worked sooner in the spring, effectively extending the growing season.
Raised beds can be used alone if the gardener chooses or in conjunction with a myriad of “back-to-nature” techniques including composting, vermiculture (worm farming) and drip irrigation. The beds vary in complexity from simple hills of topsoil piled between pathways to elaborate structures with drip irrigation systems and automatic misters.
But most importantly, weeds are far easier to keep under control in raised beds compared with traditional gardening, Steve Henna said.
“It’s the weeds,” — or lack thereof — his wife agreed, that pushed them to use raised beds.
Starting simple
If you’re creative and handy with basic tools, you can purchase material and supplies and build the beds yourself. When appearance is the priority and money is no object, raised-bed kits provide Lego-style ease of assembly and good looks.
If your budget is tight, however, you’ll only need garden space, elbow grease and a shovel.
Experienced gardeners tell newbies to start small and to adopt new techniques as they learn. It’s all too easy to take on more than you can handle, then become overwhelmed and give up, the Hennas said.
The simplest of raised beds can be made by raking compost or leaf pile into a four-foot circle, then filling the circle with “borrowed” soil from outside the circle. Gravel, sand, flagstone or bricks can be installed later to keep the pathway dry.
Raised beds elevate the crop to a more comfortable working level, reducing the often back-breaking labor of gardening. Placing straw bales around the raised beds in less formal gardens provides a solid wall to hold in the growing medium and provides a solid seat for the gardener.
No matter the length, make your bed no wider than four feet; you’ll want to be able to reach the center of the bed from either side without stepping into the bed.
The best lumber is free lumber
In the age of “reduce, reuse, recycle” themes, many gardeners encourage the use of repurposed material in building raised beds, opening the door to another world of construction materials: chicken wire, railroad ties, water troughs, recycled lumber, old tires, PVC pipe and stones.
“I’m all about repurposing and recycling,” Steve Henna said.
The Hennas designed their house with their garden spot in mind. They poured their greenhouse foundation when they laid the foundation for their house, then set pavers for the floor of the greenhouse.
Surrounding the greenhouse, Steve Henna built a dozen or so 24-inch-tall raised-bed “boxes.” He used cinder blocks and soil from his yard to support the bottom half of the raised beds and filled the cavities in the cinder blocks with soil to keep the biological exchange going between the bed and the ground.
Steve Henna mixes his own soil to fill the top 12 inches of the raised beds, using compost, potting soil and vermiculite.
The Hennas plant row crops in their raised beds — their grandchildren are especially fond of the strawberries.
Many gardeners, however, have adopted gardening expert Mel Barholomew’s “square-foot gardening” system to make better use of space and to choke out weeds. Instead of broadcasting seeds in a long row, only to thin seedlings single file, square-foot gardeners hand plant or broadcast seeds in square-foot grids to maximize space and save seeds.
The individual 12-inch grids can be separated by boards or heavy cord, enhancing the visual effect.
Depending on the crop being grown, the top — or bottom — of the bed can be lined with plywood or visqueen (a heavy sheet of plastic used in gardening as a weed barrier or mulch), if needed to block weeds and grasses, University of Idaho Extension horticulturist Andy West said. But he advocates leaving the bottom open to allow microbes and other life forms in the soil to circulate and roots to grow deep.
“Don’t put in a bottom,” said West, who works in the UI Extension office in Twin Falls. “You need that interface with the garden soil and the natural soil — that’s where life is.”
Folks with small back yards find raised beds especially useful, allowing them to grow more plants in a smaller space, West says. West’s own melons, cucumbers and squash climb cattle panels on which they rest their fruit during the growing season.
Trailing a crop vertically on a trellis or framework keeps monster vines from consuming neighboring crops, he said. Even watermelons will grow on a trellis but may need support from a nylon stocking tied to the frame.
Raised beds work well with soaker hoses and other kinds of drip irrigation systems, Steve Henna said. He alters his system as his crop needs change.
For those seeking a fresh approach to gardening, a way to keep those testy weeds in check or just an aesthetically appealing display, raised-bed gardening is a natural go-to.
The full University of Idaho Master Gardener Handbook can be found at www.extension.uidaho.edu/mg/resources/handbook/MGHbook.pdf
— Mychel Matthews
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.