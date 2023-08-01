Approximately 21,675 catchable rainbow trout will be stocked throughout the Magic Valley Region in August.
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.
Stocking of all waters listed below is tentative and dependent on water body conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints:
Crystal Springs Lake: July 31 - Aug. 4 — 300 rainbow trout
Niagara Springs: July 31 - Aug. 4 — 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: July 31 - Aug. 4 — 225
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: July 31 - Aug. 4 — 225
Featherville Dredge Pond: July 31 - Aug. 4 — 1,000
Warm Springs Creek: Aug. 7-11 — 1,425
Trail Creek: Aug. 7-11 — 350
Gavers Lagoon: Aug. 7-11 — 1,425
North Fork Big Wood River: Aug. 7-11 — 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: Aug. 7-11 — 225
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: Aug. 7-11 — 225
Big Smoky Creek: Aug. 7-11 — 1,200
Freedom Park Pond: Aug. 7-11 — 500
South Fork Boise River: Aug. 7-11 — 475
North Fork Big Wood River: Aug. 14-18 — 225
Trail Creek: Aug. 14-18 — 350
Warm Springs Creek: Aug. 14-18 — 1,425
Crystal Springs Lake: Aug. 14-18 — 300
Niagara Springs: Aug. 14-18 — 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: Aug. 14-18 — 225
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: Aug. 14-18 — 225
Big Trinity Lake: Aug. 14-18 — 1,200
Little Trinity Lake: Aug. 14-18 — 475
South Fork Boise River, Shake Creek to Skeleton Creek: Aug. 21-25 — 1,000
South Fork Boise River, Pine to Grouse Creek: Aug. 21-25 — 950
South Fork Boise River, Featherville to Shake Creek: Aug. 21-25 — 950
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: Aug. 21-25 — 225
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: Aug. 21-25 — 225
Freedom Park Pond: Aug. 21-25 — 500
Rock Creek: Aug. 21-25 — 1,325
Lake Cleveland: Aug. 21-25 — 3,000
Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond: Aug. 28-Sept. 1 — 750
For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fishing Planner at www.idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner/.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy-to-access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/Marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
