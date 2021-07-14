Rafting the Colorado River: The raft that got away and a snake visits camp

Day Three: We cover 19 miles on the water. At camp I set up my tent and I feel overheated. Most days I will drink more than my fair share of fluids. Maybe this day I did not. It’s topping 100 degrees out and some in our group set out to hike (thankfully most of it in the shade) to the Nankoweap granaries. I do not feel up to it now but after a cold bath and dinner I do. Kirk, Erik and I hike up the well-marked path. This is Kirks fifth hike up here.We discuss and try to figure out how the Indians got the grain up there. Kirk points out that one of the rock areas looks like a living space. Heading back, Kirk walks out and steps down onto a ledge. I sit down, my back against the rocks, freaking out that he might fall. Silly me! These granaries are believed to have been built between 1000-1150 AD by the Anasazi Native American tribe. They are located 700 feet above the Colorado River at river mile 53. They offer one of the most iconic views of the Grand Canyon from their perch.