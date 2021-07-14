Rafting the Colorado River: The raft that got away and a snake visits camp

Editor's note: Alice Schenk, a Rupert resident, joined a rafting group in May on the Colorado River. In this series she tells readers about her adventures.
Day Two: I woke at 3:30 a.m. and about five I walk down to rivers edge. Alan N. was walking along the riverbank but no one else was up yet. I look at the rafts then say to him “Is one of the rafts missing?” I am wondering if it is tied up elsewhere. Then I look down. There is the rope that had been attached to a raft lying in the sand.
Not good. We are a half mile from House Rock Rapid, which I can hear in the distance. This rapid has some large hydraulic holes you want to avoid. I imagine the raft is long gone. It is still too dark to see anything, but I think Admiral Alan H. would like to know his raft is missing. This may be the only time it is okay to walk into his private man cave. He and Jason had snagged a prime cot location in a rock cave for the night.
“Alan,” I say, as I try to jostle him awake. “Alan,” I say a little louder, still jostling him. “What,” he says sitting up startled. “A raft is missing,” I tell him. “No Way!” he says, bolting upright on his cot. The news got worse for Alan, “It’s your raft,” I tell him.” He is wide awake now.
As light streaks across the morning, someone spots the raft downstream in an eddy close to the rapid. Brian heads over in his kayak with a rope to secure it. Tom heads over on his oar frame, with Daniel and Bill. They manage to row it back up the eddy and across the river to camp. Great ending to a not-so-great escape. The wind the night before had jerked on the rope as the raft moved in and out against the beach, thus breaking its hold.
That same raft tried again on that same day, to make a gallant get away. It dumped itself upside down eight miles later at Georgie (also called Twenty-Four Mile Rapid that has strong laterals right and left) with people floating all around. All four occupants Lyle, Alan H., Val and Ann came out of the raft, with two of them temporarily underneath it. Everyone was okay and we all rallied together to flip the raft right side up. Thankfully all the dry bags and other gear had been netted and strapped tightly down. Nothing was missing. Ann said the first flip was much quicker than the second one. She was amazing as she recovered from being in the water and under the raft. I so admired her resiliency.
Isaiah 43:2 says, “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you.” Perhaps in part because of the camaraderie on these trips, the storytelling really comes alive. Maybe it’s because maneuvering a large raft through rapids makes the element of surprise a constant expectation, which in turn creates memories—and the best memories make the best stories. What a memory and what a story this day was.
The next morning Alan H. had his version down pat and he has dotted his ‘i’s’ and crossed all his ‘t’s’. He was so funny in the retelling of it. Lyle had asked Alan H. if there was anything they could have done differently. Alan said, “It got me to thinking and I realized there wasn’t anything.” He continues, “We were approaching Georgie, which was an underrated Class 6 Rapid, and Brian was ahead of us in his kayak. Brian came out of his kayak and was calmly swimming in the rapid, holding onto the kayak. Ann, paddling in the front of the raft said, “We need to go save Brian.”
“Okay, let’s get him,” says Alan, “I was trying to be expedient because I knew his life was in danger, so we disregarded the dangerous ‘V’ wave in Georgie Rapid”.
“In our pursuit, the ‘V’ wave was bigger than we anticipated, and it flipped out boat upside down. We were like firemen rushing into a burning house, who disregard their own safety to rescue somebody inside. I would do this again without thought.”
So, like a fire truck rushing to save a life, Alan’s raft charged ahead. It shot up in the air, then a side wave came crashing over and their boat flipped! Alan later admitted to being a great storyteller. But the burning house was a great example.
Later that day we stop at Redwall Cavern and walked into a huge cave. The high water of 1957 filled this cavern when the Colorado was flowing over 120,000 cfs. Lyle suggests we take a group picture. I love that. I may have taken over 600 pictures, but Lyle kept suggesting the best group shots. People listen to him.
So much sunlight and water. So much sunscreen lathered on everyone. I have a huge smile on my face constantly, like I swallowed a banana sideways, and it stuck. Colors everywhere I look are vibrant with different shades of blue, brown, black, yellow, mauve, green and gray. Variety gives life renewed enchantment. There is a constant onslaught of variety here.
Day Three: We cover 19 miles on the water. At camp I set up my tent and I feel overheated. Most days I will drink more than my fair share of fluids. Maybe this day I did not. It’s topping 100 degrees out and some in our group set out to hike (thankfully most of it in the shade) to the Nankoweap granaries. I do not feel up to it now but after a cold bath and dinner I do. Kirk, Erik and I hike up the well-marked path. This is Kirks fifth hike up here.We discuss and try to figure out how the Indians got the grain up there. Kirk points out that one of the rock areas looks like a living space. Heading back, Kirk walks out and steps down onto a ledge. I sit down, my back against the rocks, freaking out that he might fall. Silly me! These granaries are believed to have been built between 1000-1150 AD by the Anasazi Native American tribe. They are located 700 feet above the Colorado River at river mile 53. They offer one of the most iconic views of the Grand Canyon from their perch.
Day Four: The Little Colorado River flows 107 miles before joining the main Colorado within the steep walls of the Grand Canyon. When not muddied by runoff the waters shine aquamarine, baby-blue or turquoise! I can’t decide! The incredible color comes from dissolved calcium carbonate in the river water. We hike up a trail alongside the river for a float back down in our life jackets. Someone told me the water was warmer than the main river. I think it was a bit, but it was still cold to me! Lyle told me I was like a child at Disneyland. He’s right. This was so fun.
At dinner Mr. Snake came crawling into our camp. Ranger Peggy said to not bother the snakes (even the rattlesnakes) and they would leave. “Don’t put them in a bucket and don’t relocate them,” she said. Thankfully, it was just a bull snake. The snake visited for a bit then headed to the rafts and crawled around on them.