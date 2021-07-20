Rafting the Colorado River: Hance Rapid just about ate us for breakfast

Editor's note: Rupert resident Alice Schenk rafted the Colorado River in May. In this series she takes readers along for the ride.
Day Five: Hance Rapid (Class 8) about ate us for breakfast. We all but wrapped ourselves around a big rock, skimming so close to it, and going right where we had intended to go left. I think perhaps the divine hand of God pushed us that way as it was a big boulder field on the left.
A lot can change in the river as rocks drop from the canyon walls through the years! This was also the first day I put my wetsuit on. I was planning ahead for wet, wild and wonderful. The rapid did not disappoint. When we hit the big waves, Randy threw himself on the front tube and I soon followed. We were ‘high siding’ and the water came crashing over us. High siding is when you throw yourself across the top or side tubes of your raft to add weight there and hopefully keep your raft from flipping over. Randy said it would be helpful if I could gain 35 pounds before Lava Falls. He is so funny. So funny.
Captain Jason said twice we were completely covered with water. He could not see us. As the water slams into me, I duck my head. We exit one wave and the next is already there. We brace and I duck again. Looking back at the magnificent waves I wonder that if I had come out of the raft, how in the world would I get out of those ginormous waves? Supposedly it spits you out downriver. This I know, Jason has great instincts and a good eye and at the end of the day we did it.
Next up: Phantom Ranch. Here we come! I loved this stop. We float under the black Kaibab suspension bridge and park at Boat Beach. We haul our water jugs and bottles 100 yards up the trail and refill them all. I grab my fanny pack and head to the lodge that sells postcards. I buy six to mail out to Wayne, my children, my mom and cousins LeRoy and Jan. I have hiked down here twice before and did Rim to Rim to Rim one year. So many memories.
You can buy incredible lemonade for $5 and a refill for a dollar. The thermometer shows it is 112 degrees. Back at the rafts I take a swim and cool off in a New York minute. As we pull out on our rafts, I snap pictures of the mule train (this one is bringing people down) coming across the black bridge. That is how my postcards will get mailed out of the canyon. They will leave on the mule express with whatever garbage, luggage or people also needs brought up. Research indicates that taking a mule ride in the Grand Canyon is a tradition that began more than a hundred years ago.
If you are walking down to Phantom Ranch the trip is approximately 7.5 miles down the South Kaibab Trail (average hiking time is 4-5 hours down) and 10 miles on the Bright Angel Trail (average hiking time down is 4-6 hours). If Jason had not been able to get two weeks off for this trip he would have hiked down, and we would have picked him up here. When you have someone hike in there is a lot of extra situations that need to be addressed. Like shuttling a car, packing extra gear on the rafts, timing in meeting your party, etc. Jason’s’ grandfather Chuck hiked down when he was 70 with Lyle and one other to catch a raft to Diamond Creek. Three people on that trip hiked out that day as you can only have 16 people at a time on the river in your group.
Day Seven: There were so many slot canyons, trails and water falls we hiked up to on this trip.
We pull our rafts into the eddy at about mile 117.2 on river left, climb out and tie our ropes around big rocks. We are hiking to Elves Chasm. The travertine deposits on the Tapeats Sandstone near Elves Chasm looks like icing running down over layers of cake. This wonderful side canyon has a hike that goes over smooth-slick surfaces and ends with a small waterfall and a deep pool below it. Emily steps into the pool, swims across, climbs up through the rock formation and steps out onto a moss covered slick surface and jumps.
“Wow. Me too! Wait for me! I can do this!” So, in I go. The water is very cold. I swim across. I’m truly enchanted with the climb up through the rocks to the top. I step out to jump and freeze. Not good. I note that it is just a bit higher than when I ‘Escaped from Alcatraz’ and jumped from a perfectly good boat into the San Francisco Bay to escape and swim 1.5 miles to shore. This really should not be a big problem. I turn to jump again with no luck. Sadly, I do this several times. I am causing a scene. I hate that. But I also cannot jump yet, and I certainly don’t want to bail and not jump. Once, standing there, I slip on the moss. So not good. Alan climbs up and chats for a moment. Emily is with him also chatting. My heart rate settles, I relax, gain my perspective, turn, and launch myself out away from the rock and jump! Wahoo! I did it!
Later as I am thinking about why this seemed so difficult to me, I realize that it is my left foot that plants against the slick moss and leads in the jump. My left foot will be on the moss, and I’ll have to place all my confidence on that foot. In difficult situations I almost always lead with my right foot. Rarely, if ever do I lead with my left foot as double surgery on it (and one missing toe) has left me less confident to do so. I am cold so when I finish jumping, I head out of the canyon towards the sun kissed rocks to warm up.
At the rafts I wait for the others, mesmerized by the way sunlight dances across the water below. For some in our group this is their 5th jump from Elves Chasm. For me I am working on overcoming my fears, one experience at a time.