Rafting the Colorado River: Hance Rapid just about ate us for breakfast

Next up: Phantom Ranch. Here we come! I loved this stop. We float under the black Kaibab suspension bridge and park at Boat Beach. We haul our water jugs and bottles 100 yards up the trail and refill them all. I grab my fanny pack and head to the lodge that sells postcards. I buy six to mail out to Wayne, my children, my mom and cousins LeRoy and Jan. I have hiked down here twice before and did Rim to Rim to Rim one year. So many memories.

You can buy incredible lemonade for $5 and a refill for a dollar. The thermometer shows it is 112 degrees. Back at the rafts I take a swim and cool off in a New York minute. As we pull out on our rafts, I snap pictures of the mule train (this one is bringing people down) coming across the black bridge. That is how my postcards will get mailed out of the canyon. They will leave on the mule express with whatever garbage, luggage or people also needs brought up. Research indicates that taking a mule ride in the Grand Canyon is a tradition that began more than a hundred years ago.