Rafting the Colorado River: Day one, lots of good food and prayers

I loved our Sunday morning services, Brad spoke at one and Lyle the other. I love that we prayed before meals and each morning as we departed on adventure. I love that I was asked to pray also. Mine went something like this, keep us on the rafts, but if that is not what you have in mind for us this day then keep us safe and bring on the adventure. I don’t want to miss a thing. Give us the strength to do what needs to be done and give us a hedge of protection. Give us guardian angel escorts to guide and surround us in the rapids and I want Gabriel and Michael please. Thank you for strong bodies, great food, and laughter, amen. This I know: Your creation God is so vast and magnificent, the winds and water of time have carved and created this beautiful land we are enjoying. I am reminded from Luke 19:40 that if I stay quiet the rocks will cry out. Personally, I think they are shouting at me here. It delights me immensely. The clouds floating softly above us or just hanging out in the incredible blue sky begged me to take their picture. At the end of the trip, I will have burned through my camera battery, borrowed Alans’s water camera to take more, used my cell phone for pictures and taken over 650 total pictures on these devices, crazy.