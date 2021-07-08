Rafting the Colorado River: Day one, lots of good food and prayers

Editor's note: Alice Schenk is a Rupert resident and explorer. In May she embarked on a rafting trip down the Colorado River. In this multi-part series she brings readers along with her on the trip.
Day One: What a marvelous capacity we each must have to capture and savor the bliss of moments as they pass us by. This quote sums it up nicely, "You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment."— Henry David Thoreau.
I spend the day watching the sunlight reflecting colors through the water, continuously delighted at the windows of wonder that unfolded around me, day after day, as nature, with a thousand variations shouted — this world is incredible, so varied, may you never become bored with it. Just WOW.
We pull over for lunch and enjoy great food and conversation. By early afternoon we are 16 miles downriver at the Hot Nana Campground. We tie up our rafts, select our camp sites, unload, and then boat #2 starts dinner. Kirk, Eric, Brad and Alan grill steaks, served with mashed potatoes, a veggie, rolls, and dessert.
We ate so well on this trip. Responsibility for meals was split up between each raft. Alan had mailed out a meal menu and we could alter it if we wanted. Only Bill didn’t get that info and he made what was listed on the menu, grilled halibut. One of the fillets was seasoned with lemon pepper and bacon, the other had Vidalia onions and Caribbean jerk sauce marinate covering it. Bill purchased the halibut at Fred Meyer and since he was a member it cost $16.99 per pound, nonmember price was $24.99 per pound. He also made a wonderful lemon cake and cookies another evening in the Dutch oven. I loved his red potatoes, onions, corn on the cob, baby carrots and bratwurst he made in his can cooker. Bill balanced out expenses with yummy chili, cheese, and Fritos the next night.
We ate the best oatmeal with nuts, home dried apples, courtesy of Ann, raisins, pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, and cinnamon. This was my favorite. Then hash browns, eggs and cheese, ham, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes, a huge variety of sandwiches for lunch, lasagna, barbecue beef, shrimp, quesadillas, coleslaw, beef stew, chicken cordon bleu, Brussel sprouts, green beans, and fajitas helped round out the meals and I didn’t gain a pound, I'm joking.
Randy stole the show with his homemade bread cooked to perfection in the Dutch oven and slathered with butter and honey. He has been making bread and biscuits on rafting trips for decades now. We drank lots of Crystal Lite and filtered water from the mighty Colorado when we ran out of the water we packed in.
I loved our Sunday morning services, Brad spoke at one and Lyle the other. I love that we prayed before meals and each morning as we departed on adventure. I love that I was asked to pray also. Mine went something like this, keep us on the rafts, but if that is not what you have in mind for us this day then keep us safe and bring on the adventure. I don’t want to miss a thing. Give us the strength to do what needs to be done and give us a hedge of protection. Give us guardian angel escorts to guide and surround us in the rapids and I want Gabriel and Michael please. Thank you for strong bodies, great food, and laughter, amen. This I know: Your creation God is so vast and magnificent, the winds and water of time have carved and created this beautiful land we are enjoying. I am reminded from Luke 19:40 that if I stay quiet the rocks will cry out. Personally, I think they are shouting at me here. It delights me immensely. The clouds floating softly above us or just hanging out in the incredible blue sky begged me to take their picture. At the end of the trip, I will have burned through my camera battery, borrowed Alans’s water camera to take more, used my cell phone for pictures and taken over 650 total pictures on these devices, crazy.
Alan N. has been in many plays throughout the years at Oakley Valley Arts and Mount Harrison Heritage at the Kings Fine Arts Center. Listening to him sing on the river, selections from plays he has been in, as well as patriotic music and old hymns was amazing. His dramatic baritone voice booming throughout the canyon walls captivated my heart. He sang, and led singing for our Sunday morning services on the riverbank too. What joy he gave me when he sang.