Raft River Trojans

Head Coach: Chad Evans, 4th year

Record: 9-1

Number of expected players on the team?

30

Number of returning players from last season?

9 varsity players returning, 5 of which started in some capacity last year

How is the team different from last year?

This year's team has a lot of different guys that can be play makers. This group of kids has always worked really well together as them have come up through the years.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Our weakness for a few years now has been the passing game, both offensively and defensively. We need to improve on that on both sides of the ball.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We will miss the leadership and on the field guidance of some of last years seniors, but physically we have got some kids that have been working extremely hard to fill those shoes.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

#14 Thaine Loughmiller, #9 Seth Tracy, #3 Tegan Whitaker, #68 Davin Jones, #2 Kole Spencer, #15 Tate Whitaker and #28 Alex Murillo.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Our conference is one of the toughest conferences in the state in all of the classifications. I think just conference play alone is a challenge. As a coaching staff we are putting extra emphasis on the little day to day details, after that the big things will take care of themselves.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Raft River has always been know for a strong run game, we don't plan to let that reputation stop. We will do our best to identify weaknesses and correct them as we get rolling.