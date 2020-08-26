Raft River Trojans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Chad Evans, 3rd year

Record: 6-4

Playoffs: lost 60-26 to Prairie in quarterfinals

A significant senior presence has Raft River ready to maintain its status as a state title contender heading into the 2020 season.

Back is all-state offensive lineman Ryan Spaeth, all-state running back Ethan Bernad, quarterback Bodee Spencer, and receiver Jed Boden.

“We have to replace our other guard and our center, but Spaeth is a great anchor,” said head coach Chad Evans. “Ethan is lights-out fast.”

Adam Boden will get time at running back as well, and junior receiver/tight end Seth Tracy is expected to play a big role on offense.

On the other side of the ball, Spaeth returns following a second team all-state season on the defensive line. Adam Boden will play linebacker, and senior Kagen Knudsen will play defensive back.

“We have some other kids who are going to step up and get some good playing time,” Evans said.

The Trojans’ season opener is a home non-conference game against Oakley. It is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28.

