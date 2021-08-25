Raft River Trojans

Head Coach: Chad Evans, 4th year

Record: 9-2

Playoffs: Lost 52-22 to Oakley in championship game

Number of expected players on the team?

30

Number of returning players from last season?

9 varsity players returning, 5 of which started in some capacity last year

How is the team different from last year?

This years team has a lot of different guys that can be play makers. This group of kids has always worked really well together as them have come up through the year's.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Our weakness for a few years now has been the passing game, both offensively and defensively, we need to improve on that on both sides of the ball.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?