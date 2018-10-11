Racers in the Magic Valley Pipe and Steel Super Stocks round the track Sept. 15 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. "It can be very nerve-wracking when you get out in the lead. When you’re chasing somebody it’s easy, you got someone you’re focused on getting past, but once you get around them, then you worry about who’s behind you and where they’re at," said Dan Pehrson. "When you come around the corner down the front stretch, you can look up and see the board and know who’s behind you, and you know that those people behind you are good...and they’re chasing you. And they’re waiting on you to make a mistake or waiting for an opportunity to get around you."