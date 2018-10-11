Magic Valley Speedway
Racers in the Magic Valley Pipe and Steel Super Stocks round the track Sept. 15 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. "It can be very nerve-wracking when you get out in the lead. When you’re chasing somebody it’s easy, you got someone you’re focused on getting past, but once you get around them, then you worry about who’s behind you and where they’re at," said Dan Pehrson. "When you come around the corner down the front stretch, you can look up and see the board and know who’s behind you, and you know that those people behind you are good...and they’re chasing you. And they’re waiting on you to make a mistake or waiting for an opportunity to get around you."

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Racing is a family affair. From local racetracks to family legacies in NASCAR, once one person catches the racing bug, it often spreads to family members who spend hours at the track.

Magic Valley Speedway is no exception. Across different levels of racing at the track, familiar names pop up, such as the McKeans and the Pehrsons. That’s no coincidence. Racing may not be a full-time job for most of them, but it’s been a big enough part of their lives to allow a racing community to blossom in south-central Idaho.

Chief photographer Drew Nash spent much of the summer at Magic Valley Speedway, telling in photos the story of the racing community and how a love of racing is so often passed down from one generation to the next.

See the photo story on E1.

