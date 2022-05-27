Racing around the Rubies: Bicyclists prepare for gravel 'fondo'

ELKO – Outdoor fun in northeastern Nevada kicks off in June with a bicycle race that participants won’t soon forget.

Bicyclists are gearing up for the second annual Ruby Roubaix Gravel Fondo, a race along the Ruby Mountains that includes options from short routes to a 117-mile trek around the range.

The inaugural event last year was very successful, said main event director Jennifer Back. “It got a lot of attendees from outside of the Elko area. The furthest person was from Texas. This year we also have more outsiders signed up.”

This year’s race is scheduled June 18.

“The scenery changes so much every year,” Back said. “That’s what is so nice about this race. You could do it one year and then come back and see something completely different.”

The ride is patterned and named after a one-day professional men’s bicycle race held north of Paris and ending at Roubaix, a town noted for its cobblestones.

“Our ride starts and ends in the picturesque town of Lamoille, Nevada, nestled at the base of the majestic Ruby Mountains,” the organizers said. “Here in rural northern Nevada, you’ll find all the elements for great gravel racing: spectacular scenery, vast expanses of lightly traveled roads, challenging terrain and a healthy dose of small-town hospitality.”

Participants can experience “the wild, rugged beauty of Nevada on a bicycle” choosing from 22-mile, 38-mile, 62-mile, or 117-mile routes on a mix of gravel and pavement. New for 2022 is an E-bike category through Secret Pass.

“The event is Fondo style so you can race it or ride it — you pick. Routes range from mild to the wild so you choose your level of challenge as well. We think a gravel bike is just about the perfect way to experience our hidden gem of Nevada.”

“It’s about a third gravel, a third pavement and a third cow trail,” Back said.

Last year the event registered 200 participants, according to Back. This year she is hoping for 300.

This year there will be a couple of changes to two of the routes, Back said.

“Last year we had riders coming in from two directions and it became just a little chaotic at the end. It will be easier for the timers and people watching because they (participants) will be coming in from one location. The distances have changed just a little bit.”

Cycling enthusiast Leslie Creel attended the event last year, shooting for the complete 117 miles.

“I grew up watching my aunt and uncle pack bikes to various destinations and races," Creel said, "But for me, cycling has mostly been transportation to school or work."

The fundraising event benefits healthy behaviors, youth services, youth leadership, and scholarships, said Kerry Aguirre of Desert Sunrise Rotary.

“We know that youth who are serving others are our future and we want to support them,” she said. “We also do community service projects that we get matching grants for.”

A recent Desert Rotary community project involved putting benches in Lamoille Canyon. The group has also provided bicycle racks and repaired pickleball courts.

“We are going to be doing some improvement work at the Lamoille Schoolhouse, too” Aguirre said. “It’s a historic building. It was such a great venue for the event last year. “

“They can just go to the website and click register” Aguirre said.

Participants can register at www.rubyroubaix.com. The price differs depending on the route.

Participants will receive swag bags and winners will receive medals in each category.

“Kids can go on the shorter routes,” Back said. “We don’t have an actual cutoff of age. There are some safety precautions with the gravel road. There will be a lot of support along the route, so if anyone is not following the rules and regulations they will be removed from the course to make sure we keep everyone safe. There are a few points along the route that are very steep and gravelly.”

“The average age of those who have registered so far are 50 to 60,” Back said.

“One of the neatest things about this sport is that it is such a family-friendly event,” Aguirre said. “Even the elite athletes will bring their family. We saw that last year quite a lot.”

“People can hang out at the schoolhouse and watch.”

Aguirre said Townhouse by Marriott has a special rate for out-of-town registrants.

“We have a couple of restaurants and campsites listed on the website,” Back said.

“Travel Nevada, Explore Elko and Hammer Nutrition are sponsoring the swag and energy gels,” Aguirre said. “We couldn’t do this without our local sponsors and volunteers.”

