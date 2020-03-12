Race events still scheduled

TWIN FALLS — Jaime Tigue, Director of MaVTEC (Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee), said in a statement on the organization’s Facebook page Thursday that none of their spring events would be cancelled unless there is a mandatory push from Twin Falls city or county governments to do so. This includes the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.

The organization will not be offering refunds for participants already registered for the events, but will transfer race entries to another person if requested more than a day before the race.

People already registered can also ask to participate in a virtual race, where the person sends in a photo of themselves doing the race on their own. The organization will mail a shirt and medal to the participant.

Questions about race participation can be sent to magicvalleytrails@gmail.com.

