Quinn Robins earns master's degree in school administration
Quinn Robins earns master's degree in school administration

Quinn Adam Robins

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — Quinn Adam Robins graduated from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro with a master's degree in school administration.

He graduated from Burley High School in 2002 and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Brazil, Porto Alegre South Mission from 2003 - 2005. He graduated from from BYU-I with a B.A. in English education in 2010.

His is assistant principal at Southern Alamance High School in Graham, North Carolina.

He is the son of the late (Gary) and Karen P. Robins of Burley and is married to Tiffany Renee Wilde of Kernersville, North Carolina. They have two two children and reside in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

