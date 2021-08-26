Quilters Guild to meet Sept. 9

BURLEY — The Mt. Harrison Quilters Guild will beet at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Burley First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave.

The special guest is Sally from Sally's Back Porch in Shoshone. She will bring fabric with cuts to sell. The presentation will be at 1:30 p.m.

Prior to the meeting at 9 a.m. they will start sewing donation quilts. Bring your sewing machines.

Bring your lunch or order lunch at noon and sewing will continue into the afternoon after the meeting.

The meeting is open to everyone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0