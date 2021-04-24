In February, the Times-News spoke with ski patroller Mollie McLam after a cat-ski trip she guided at Soldier Mountain. McLam answered questions about her time as a guide on the mountain, growing up in Fairfield and Camas County, and what advice she has to offer to young women wishing to pursue a life in the outdoors.

Times-News: What is it like being a female guide in Idaho?

McLam: Well, I can’t really relate to being anything other than female, guiding anywhere other than Idaho. It is true that I am a minority, but one could find ways to separate all of us in one way or another and receive pushback because of gender, age, race, religion, birthplace, skier, boarder, etc. That’s the unfortunate reality of human nature, there is bias in us all. But I believe more often than not, people try to provide equal opportunity. I am fortunate to be respected and treated as an equal among my peers, but I’m also not given any accommodations and (I’m) expected to pull my own weight. I wouldn’t expect anything less from true Idahoans.

T-N: How did you get into guiding? How did you get on at Soldier?

M: Aw, that is completely a matter of timing. Due to personal circumstances, I was taking a year off of my normal winter employment, and the plans I originally had for the winter didn’t work out. So I was trying to figure out what to do when I got a call asking if I’d like to join the cat ski program. I grew up in Fairfield and skiing Soldier, so I have connections with the mountain. Pow skiing close to home? It didn’t take much convincing.

T-N: What was it like growing up in Fairfield?

M: I loved growing up in Fairfield. It is a small town and I realize that is not for everyone. Guess that is what allows us to keep this vibe. Lots of amenities are at least an hour away. We’d take a trip to Twin Falls for groceries, have several refrigerators and freezers to store food. I don’t know what else to say. I went out of state for college, studied abroad, worked in several different industries, and I still found myself longing to “go home.” I love the small town, the deep roots of so many residents, being able to walk down Main Street and recognize most everyone.

T-N: What is one good family story you like to share with people?

M: I am a fourth-generation farmer on the Camas Prairie, so I grew up around a lot of family. My great-grandfather bought a homestead here back in the day, and I grew up with all my cousins on my mother’s side. Because it is a big family farm, there were lots of adventures together. During haying, we’d stop and have dinner together at noontime.

I remember one adventure we had as a family heading to the mountains to get everyone a Christmas tree. We took snow machines, the youngest cousins riding with adults, the rest of us doubling up with a sibling. The snow was deep and we spent all day taking turns digging each other out. When we finally got to the permit area where we could cut trees, we sent the dads to go get them while the rest of us played in the snow, ergh, dug the rest of the snow machines out.

We’ve taken the whole family down Camas Creek in canoes, stopping at a bridge crossing where my Grandparents brought us out dinner, and then continuing on. Navigating rapids, paddling upwind, dodging moose, saving items floating downstream from someone who tipped over.

Needless to say, I have many fond memories with my family. My Grandfather built a jungle gym, painted it John Deere green, and us cousins spent many a long afternoon playing on it. If it wasn’t on that it was playing cops and robbers on scooters, or roller hockey until Grandma hollered to come in for a supper of hotcakes with apricot syrup.

T-N: What would you say to younger female skiers or boarders who want to pursue a career in the backcountry, guiding, patrolling, or even in general?

M: Go for it, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. It might sound cliche but follow your dreams. Remember though, that “follow” is an all-inclusive word. It takes work. Have an action plan, set goals and follow through. Be flexible though, not everything will go as planned, circumstances will pop up that require redirection, or your dreams will change. That is all right, you may not even know what it is you actually want until you start trying out different things. I didn’t.

The path is easier for some than others. Whether it’s where you live, the circumstances you come from, etc. No, it’s not fair. That is life. The bigger obstacles you have to overcome, the stronger person you’ll be in the end. Don’t let it break you, and don’t let it make you bitter. Just ride the wave, live with integrity and then if or when you receive pushback, they have nothing valid to build upon. Fight for what you want, but there is a wrong way and a right way to do it. Often times that means work harder.

I have been given many outstanding opportunities in my life, and while it may seem that my current role as a cat ski guide fell into my lap, it only did because I had the experience, education, and years spent in those exact mountains to back up the offer.

