Public meeting for Burley & Heyburn interchanges project set for Jan. 26

BURLEY — A public meeting will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 to inform the community about the I-84 Burley and Heyburn Interchanges project.

The Idaho Transportation Department plans to replace the Exit 208 and 211 interchanges to better serve the traffic and growth in the area.

The interchanges were built in the early 1960s and have reached the end of their service lives.

The open house format meeting will be held at the Minidoka County Fire Department, 1120 21st. St., in Heyburn.

The project team will answer question and listen to thoughts from the public.

The project is currently in the planning and design phase. The planning and design phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

People can participate in the online meeting at the ITD website, available Jan. 27 – Feb. 10.

