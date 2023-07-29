Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One driver died at the scene while another was transported to hospital via air ambulance
Former Mayor Jon Anderson has dropped a lawsuit he filed in April against the city of Burley.
Girl told police she escaped and alerted people inside a nearby store
CURIOUS MIND: Is Twin Falls planning to build another high school?
Jason Aldean 's "Try That in a Small Town" is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.