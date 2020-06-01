Professor pleads guilty in Venezuela graft case

Bagley transferred 90% of the money into the accounts controlled by informant Jorge Luis Hernandez to conceal the nature, source and ownership of the funds. But he kept a 10% commission for himself.

He continued to accept the dirty Venezuelan cash even after one of his accounts was closed for suspicious activity.

Last July, the Trump administration sanctioned Saab for allegedly running a corruption network that profited from a no-bid contract to import food to Venezuela on behalf of Nicolás Maduro’s government. On the same day he was also indicted by federal prosecutors in Miami on charges of money laundering tied to a public housing program in Venezuela.

Maria Dominguez, an attorney representing Saab, declined to comment.

While attention in the case has focused on Saab, it was Hernandez who introduced him to Bagley, according to the two people.

Hernandez, known by his alias Boliche, has been a U.S. law enforcement informant in anti-narcotics cases dating back more than a decade, according to the two people. He’s also helped connect narcos in his native Colombia with American defense attorneys. Along the way he developed a reputation for delivering results but also aggressive behavior towards friends and foes alike, the two people said.