Cassia Superintendent, Dr. James Shank, continues to explain the district focus of Professional Learning Communities (PLC) in a series of face to face, online and written formats. Changes center on four essential questions, but the foundation rests on the premise that it’s not only about teaching, it’s about learning.
All students have experienced situations where a concept was simply not grasped. Traditional statements from teachers to parents carried the tone that their job was done. Teaching took place, there was not much else that could happen at school, and this is where outside and supplementary learning needed to take place. Professional Learning Communities reject this way of thinking. If learning hasn’t taken place, the teaching is not finished.
Board member and vice chair, Heber Loughmiller, explains that PLCs are not simply changing the books students use in classrooms or adding a few trainings. “Professional Learning Communities are not new curriculums or teaching programs. It is the structural change our community needs to move from a place where some kids fail, to one where all students succeed. We cannot be content with the results of the past.”
One of three board members to have attended training associated with implementation, Mr. Loughmiller, along with every board member, is committed to making this change. When professional educators work collaboratively and see every student as their student, the culture of a grade, subject area, building and ultimately the district will change. Loughmiller anticipates an outcome when the “energy and ability of great professional educators multiplies beyond the walls of the individual classrooms.”
This new focus doesn’t mean that Cassia schools haven’t been focused on student learning or supporting educators in the past. This started with an honest look at where proficiency and growth rates were in the district. This shift is an intentional and systematic change designed to make kids successful. Board member, Darin Moon, had his initial reaction to PLCs cemented after attending a training. “It is my assessment that the greatest benefit of the PLC process is that it helps students, teachers and administrators organize and collaborate in a way where student learning is emphasized. Just because someone reads a book does not mean they have learned. I am convinced that our students will respond in a positive way, and the overall process of learning will be improved.”
One of the four essential questions all teachers must ask about the students in their classroom forces reflection on results. How will we know when they learned it? This outcomes focused question will guide school trustees through the implementation of PLCs in the coming months and years. How we will know this is successful? This evidence will come in quantitative and qualitative ways. Data analysis will show progress and trajectory toward proficiency. Attitudes and culture within schools and communities will show effective implementation and fidelity to the process.
Good work is done is classrooms every day. Students are learning. Teachers are teaching. Bruce Thompson sees the value of PLCs. “This is the right direction. It helps teachers become better teachers. They share what works and what doesn’t work. It will take the bias from teaching and learning to address all student needs. I am excited to be moving in this direction. ” The Board is committed to the long game. Results happen over time. The Board is demonstrating their support of PLCs by their decisions and resource allocation to promote and sustain an evidence based approach, designed to do one thing: ensure high levels of learning for all students.
