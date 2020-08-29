When can we go back to work if we get COVID-19?

Bob was feeling just a little bit off. At first, he thought it was just allergies, especially since they just started cutting grain by his house. But then he had a little bit of a fever and noticed that he could not taste things. He went to his clinic, got tested, and found out that he had COVID-19. He has been staying home from work for over a week now and Bob is asking his employer what he needs to do before coming back to work. What should his employer tell him? Should he get tested again? Does he need two negative tests to return to work? Is it OK if he just “feels better?” In this article, I am going to briefly discuss the current return-to-work recommendations so that both employers and employees can feel more equipped to handle some of these questions.
Part of the confusion comes from the fact that COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-Cov2 virus, is a new disease. As experts learn more about this new disease, they periodically update their guidance and recommendations. While this can feel frustrating, it is important that new information leads to new guidance to ensure that we are making the best decisions possible to protect ourselves and our communities.
The current return-to-work recommendations are fairly simple. You should stay home and be quarantined for at least 10 days after testing positive (or onset of symptoms if you waited a few days to get tested.) Once the 10 days have passed, you are OK to return to work after 24 hours without a fever (without taking medicines like Tylenol or Ibuprofen) and your other symptoms have improved as well.
Bob wonders, “Don’t I need another test to ‘prove’ I no longer have the disease?” Actually you don’t. We have found that people can continue to test positive for days or even a couple of weeks after their symptoms have improved. We have also found, however, that these people do not appear to be infectious once their symptoms have passed. They should, however, keep wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Masks do not “filter out” the virus, as some critics have pointed out. Rather, they merely prevent the spread of respiratory droplets (little drops of spit that constantly come out when we talk, laugh, cough, etc). It is these droplets that carry the virus (traveling about 6 feet in normal conversation, normal coughing, etc.) so by limiting their travel, we limit the virus’s spread and keep those around us safer.
If you were in the hospital for COVID, especially if you were in the ICU on a ventilator, then return to work questions may be more complicated, depending on your job. You need to have a conversation with your primary care provider about when it is best to consider returning to work.
What if you are one of Bob’s coworkers? You work around him all day every day. He tested positive for COVID and you were exposed to him, but you have never had any symptoms of COVID — not even a sniffle. What should you do? Your employer may have some specific recommendations for you, again based on your job. In some cases, wearing a mask when you cannot be more than 6 feet from others is sufficient unless you begin to show symptoms. At that point, you need to be tested and proceed according to the results. In other cases, your employer may require you to be quarantined. If you do need to quarantine, the recommended duration is 14 days because it takes two to 14 days to develop symptoms once you are exposed. This means that you need to stay home during the quarantine period.
Now Bob is feeling great. He has not had a fever for 24 hours, he can taste his food again, his “allergies” are gone, and he feels ready to go back to work. Should he go back to work or is it OK for him to stay home “just to be safe?” There are several reasons why getting back to work as soon as possible is the right choice.
It is important for your physical health. Many people who experienced the “COVID Lock Down” found that they gained a lot of weight, their diabetes and other chronic diseases started getting worse and their overall health declined. This is partly due to inactivity from being “stuck at home.” The other part of this is that going to work keeps us moving and active. Even if you have a “desk job,” you are likely moving more than just sitting on the couch binge-watching “Tiger King.”
It is also important to your mental health. Many people have experienced a lot of anxiety, an increase in depression symptoms and other mental health problems during COVID Lock Downs. Getting back to work renews your sense of purpose, gives you a reason to get out of bed in the morning and gets you back to interacting with friends and acquaintances in ways that staying home does not.
Finally, getting back to work is good for the health of your relationships. For many of us, our coworkers are important relationships and we miss that interaction. Not being at work also puts additional stress on your family and others who depend on you. Getting back to work as soon as possible helps ensure the sense of security they have in knowing you are able to provide for them.
If you have specific questions about returning to work after COVID-19, feel free to contact Family Health Services or your regular doctor for more information.
Dr. David Miller is an osteopathic family physician at Family Health Services in Burley. Although he has only been practicing here for about 2½ years, his wife’s family is from Hazelton so Miller has deep ties to the Magic Valley that go back at least four generations. He enjoys fishing, hiking, mountain biking, skiing and all the other outdoor activities southern Idaho has to offer.
