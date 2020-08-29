When can we go back to work if we get COVID-19?

Bob wonders, “Don’t I need another test to ‘prove’ I no longer have the disease?” Actually you don’t. We have found that people can continue to test positive for days or even a couple of weeks after their symptoms have improved. We have also found, however, that these people do not appear to be infectious once their symptoms have passed. They should, however, keep wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Masks do not “filter out” the virus, as some critics have pointed out. Rather, they merely prevent the spread of respiratory droplets (little drops of spit that constantly come out when we talk, laugh, cough, etc). It is these droplets that carry the virus (traveling about 6 feet in normal conversation, normal coughing, etc.) so by limiting their travel, we limit the virus’s spread and keep those around us safer.

If you were in the hospital for COVID, especially if you were in the ICU on a ventilator, then return to work questions may be more complicated, depending on your job. You need to have a conversation with your primary care provider about when it is best to consider returning to work.