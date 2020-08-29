Why you should choose to wear a mask

Age 65 was listed early on as a risk factor, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since recognized that the risk of severe COVID infection continually goes up with age and that age 65 is an artificial cut-off for risk. How many of us do not know one or more people with these conditions or characteristics? How many of us are regularly in contact with someone who fits into the high-risk category?

Who is dying, and why are so many people dying, from COVID in Idaho? For answers, we have the state’s demographic dashboard at public.tableau.com/profile/idaho.division.of.public.health#!/vizhome/DPHIdahoCOVID-19Dashboard_V2/Story1, accessed Aug. 7.

What we are seeing is an epidemic driven by those in the younger age groups who pass it on to those in the older age groups, then those in the older (and sicker) groups die from the illness.

For those who feel strongly that you should not wear masks, social distance or wash your hands, please consider what this is doing to your family, friends and communities.