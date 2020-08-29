Why you should choose to wear a mask

I love the Magic Valley. Just putting it out there.
Many of my patients know that I consider this my “forever place.” I am raising my children here, my roots run deep here and I have fallen in love with the people calling this place home.
It has been an honor and privilege to serve the communities of southern Idaho through this pandemic — and it has been horrifying to watch as people who are wearing masks and taking this pandemic seriously get chided for acting responsibly.
That is why I felt compelled to write this article regarding why you might consider following the recommendations of wearing a mask in public, watching your distance to stay 6 feet away from other people when possible and washing/sanitizing your hands before touching your face or holding food.
Consider this: Most people have family and/or close friends who are at high risk of dying from COVID. For those who are not aware, those at risk include people with kidney diseases requiring dialysis, lung diseases such as COPD, serious heart conditions such as heart failure, sickle cell disease, diabetes and obesity.
For reference, more than a third of all people in south-central Idaho are obese. Additionally, those on medications that weaken the immune system such as chemotherapy, people with organ transplants, or people on treatment for inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus are at particularly high risk.
Age 65 was listed early on as a risk factor, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since recognized that the risk of severe COVID infection continually goes up with age and that age 65 is an artificial cut-off for risk. How many of us do not know one or more people with these conditions or characteristics? How many of us are regularly in contact with someone who fits into the high-risk category?
Who is dying, and why are so many people dying, from COVID in Idaho? For answers, we have the state’s demographic dashboard at public.tableau.com/profile/idaho.division.of.public.health#!/vizhome/DPHIdahoCOVID-19Dashboard_V2/Story1, accessed Aug. 7.
What we are seeing is an epidemic driven by those in the younger age groups who pass it on to those in the older age groups, then those in the older (and sicker) groups die from the illness.
For those who feel strongly that you should not wear masks, social distance or wash your hands, please consider what this is doing to your family, friends and communities.
I am appealing to your better selves. Surgical masks and two-layer cotton masks are effective ways to slow the spread of this illness while we all await an effective vaccine (https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-mask/art-20485449). Keeping your distance from other people when possible also slows the spread of illness (https://www.livescience.com/face-masks-eye-protection-covid-19-prevention.html). And washing your hands is an important part of general hygiene and infection prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/hand-hygiene.html).
Please consider doing the right thing for your friends, family and community. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose when outside of your home. Watch your distance, keeping 6 or more feet from other people when possible. Wash your hands before touching your face or handling food.
Please stay healthy and stay safe, and talk with your trusted physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner if you have any more questions, as they are the experts on the prevention and treatment of this terrible virus.
Steven Kohtz is a board-certified family medicine physician with St. Luke’s Clinic Medical Group. He was born and raised in Twin Falls, earning his bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and biochemistry from the University of Idaho before completing medical school and his residency.
