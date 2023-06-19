People have argued for decades about whether deterrence — enforcement and punishment — work as a way of tamping down crime and disorder.

Now we may have some evidence that it does, at least in some cases, courtesy of our uproarious politics.

The idea here comes from a recent posting by Josh Marshall, the editor of Talking Points Memo website. He was remarking on the reaction by Donald Trump supporters to the recent indictments of the former president in Miami and before that in New York. In both places, Trump supporters turned up (condemning the legal action, of course) as expected. But their numbers in both places were not large. Only a few scattered supporters showed in New York, and an estimated couple of hundred in Miami. One woman who had driven from Texas to Florida said she was concerned and disappointed by the low turnout.

Maybe more significant, those who did show up (almost all) remained law-abiding and non-violent. It was a calmer and more peaceful scene than many in law enforcement had been sensibly preparing for; memories of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot remain vivid in memories on all sides.

Marshall quoted a correspondent who asked: “Could it be that perhaps the reason that only a few people showed up to protest the Manhattan indictment and this latest one seems to be producing a lot of Tweets and little action is because ... the justice system prosecuted the perpetrators of January 6th, causing a deterrent effect?”

That prompted Marshall to reflect on incidents related to the Bundy family, which includes Ammon Bundy, the recent Idaho gubernatorial candidate, the one-time leader of a takeover of a wildlife reserve in Oregon and the current holdout at his ranch near Emmett, avoiding service in a civil case.

Marshall suggested, “the upshot of the [earlier] Bundy standoffs was to send a message that far-right extremists could defy federal law and law enforcement with impunity and essentially make a mockery of federal authority. I have little doubt that a significant backdrop to the events of Jan. 6 was the assumption that a similar set of rules would apply: that militia cosplay, LARPing and right-wing performance art generally get a pass. The fact that it didn’t on Jan. 6 is likely having an impact today.”

Think about conditions around Idaho this season, and in the last few months: Does it seem a little more peaceful, a little less threateningly violent, around the state today than it did a year ago? And even since the indictments of Donald Trump?

Despite the apocalyptic talk surrounding the most recent Bundy standoff, conditions generally have been non-violent (so far), and regional discussion about it seems to have taken a muted tone.

And maybe it has something to do with the emerging idea that violent and disruptive behavior has consequences.

On a smaller scale, you may have seen recent headlines from Coeur d’Alene about an annual Pride in the Park event being held again this year. At last year’s event, the activity was nearly disrupted, and might have been the scene of violence, had 31 people associated with the Patriot Front from all over the country, who were suspected of planning to riot, showed up. Instead, they were arrested and legal proceedings against them have been underway since.

This year? The Pride event had its largest-ever turnout, with no indication of any disruption, no prospective rioters in sight

Worried about an increasingly politically violent society?

There may be a way out of this: Pushing back against extremism and taking legal action against disruption and violence. There are at least some indications so far that it’s working.